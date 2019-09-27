'Have a heart please' - family of teenager who had 'pride and joy' vintage Land Rover stolen in Isleham beg thieves to return it

Family of teenager who had 'pride and joy' vintage Land Rover stolen in Isleham beg thieves to return it. Picture: ZOE LEESON Archant

The family of a heartbroken teenager who had his "pride and joy" Land Rover stolen from their driveway in Isleham are begging thieves to return it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Family of teenager who had ‘pride and joy’ vintage Land Rover stolen in Isleham beg thieves to return it. Picture: ZOE LEESON Family of teenager who had ‘pride and joy’ vintage Land Rover stolen in Isleham beg thieves to return it. Picture: ZOE LEESON

The vintage red Land Rover Defender was taken from outside of the house in Sun Street between 7.40pm and 11pm on September 21.

Zoe Leeson, said her 19-year-old son had been saving up to buy it since he was four years old when he first sat in one of the iconic vehicles.

"He has dreamt and saved all his money since a child," Zoe said.

"And now some nasty piece of work has decided they could just take it from him."

Family of teenager who had ‘pride and joy’ vintage Land Rover stolen in Isleham beg thieves to return it. Picture: ZOE LEESON Family of teenager who had ‘pride and joy’ vintage Land Rover stolen in Isleham beg thieves to return it. Picture: ZOE LEESON

Posting on social media, Zoe is urging thieves to have a change of heart and bring the vehicle back.

She continued: "If you are the thieves reading this please do return her in one piece to her home.

"We don't hold grudges in this house so won't take any action against you.

"I know you probably think it doesn't matter and 'he will get money back on his insurance' but as a young driver this theft will cost him a lot of money which means he may not own another Landy for years to come.

"Have a heart please."

Following Zoe's plea, local man Tristan Knowles decided to set up a Go Fund Me page to help the teen be able to save for a new Land Rover.

If the car is found then all money will be given to charity.

More than £200 has been raised in less than a week.

Zoe said: "As a family who have always worked hard for what we have we weren't sure about this idea at first [the funding page].

"Then I was thinking that I would love to help a young lad like my son if they were ever to have such a sad thing happen, so we have accepted Tristan's help.

"But what we really want is his lovely Landy back, so if that happens and anyone does donate I suggested that the money went to Cancer Research.

"It makes you realise that even though there are some horrid people out there, like the ones that stole the Land Rover, there are hundreds and thousands more that are lovely."

Zoe's Facebook post has had 150 shares with car groups across the UK.

The vehicle is a 1991 Land Rover Defender 90, red with a white roof and no spare wheel on the back.

It has all terrain tyres on the front and Cooper STT tyres on the back.

On the dashboard was a retro Pete Tong tape and a pair of brand new wellies were in the back.

The number plate is J104 GDS.

Cambridgeshire Police confirmed that an investigation had been launched.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/67950/19.

Alternatively, they can report information online at www.cambs.police.uk/report

To support the family visit the Go Fund Me page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/19-year-old-boys-land-rover-was-stolen?fbclid=IwAR0gdOe-civQ8dIlO6hz0qc9WjDwWbg7XV0CMjE-WVdCa6aNeXMRBOnAT5U

You may also want to watch: