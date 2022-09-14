Isla Cochrane, 14, died after being involved in a collision with a silver Mini Cooper on September 10. - Credit: POLICE

A family have paid tribute to their 14-year-old relative who died following a collision near Girton on Saturday (September 10).

Isla Cochrane, of Lawrence Close, Girton, was riding her bicycle in Oakington Road when she was in a collision with a silver Mini Cooper at about 8:20pm.

Paramedics attended and Isla was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, but died of her injuries.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was unhurt and remained at the scene.

In tribute to Isla, her family has issued the following tribute:

“Isla loved life; she enjoyed so much – the outdoors, friendships, art, sewing, baking, hockey, mystery stories, codes, music, Scouts, and so much more.

“We will always remember her kindness, unconstrained outlook and fantastic style.

“Her death has left a huge hole in our lives and in those of her many friends.

“We will love and miss her always.”