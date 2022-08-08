News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Family pay tribute to 'hard worker' father killed in A14 crash

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:09 PM August 8, 2022
Updated: 12:12 PM August 8, 2022
A14 death crash victim Hasan Riza Haidary of Peterborough

Hasan Riza Haidary, who died after a crash on the A14 in Cambridgeshire, was described by his family as "always available when called upon". - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The family of a man who died in a two-vehicle crash on the A14 in Cambridgeshire have said he will “leave a huge hole in the lives of everyone he knew”. 

Hasan Riza Haidary was driving a Mercedes Vito when it crashed with a Vauxhall Astra on the eastbound carriageway near Godmanchester at around 2.30am on Tuesday, August 2. 

Paramedics attended but Mr Haidary, 37, of Chaucer Road, Peterborough, died at the scene. 

In a statement, his family said: "Hasan Riza Haidary was a lovely man, known to everyone in his community and he was the secretary of the Peterborough Afghan Shia Association. 

“He was the sort of a person that was always available when called upon within our community.” 

The family also praised Mr Haidary’s hard work for his relatives. 

“Hasan was a hard worker being the sole provider for his family back in Afghanistan, as well as his family in Peterborough including his wife, his son aged nearly four and his daughter born only two weeks ago,” the statement read. 

“We are devastated to lose such a loving man and his loss will leave a huge hole in the lives of everyone he knew." 

Anyone who saw the crash should call Cambridgeshire Police on 101 or visit: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 46 of August 2. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
A14
Peterborough News
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

Screen shot from  widely distributed CCTV footage of a catalytic converter theft in March. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

Cambridgeshire hit by wave of catalytic converter thefts

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Sainsbury's supermarket on Lisle Lane, Ely

Sainsbury's deliver postmen nightmare over parking rules

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
kit Malthouse

Voice of the Fens

4 candidates will contest 1 vacancy on parish council

VOICE OF THE FENS

Logo Icon
Julia's Tea Rooms in Ely

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Tea rooms left 'gutted' after daylight burglary

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon