Hasan Riza Haidary, who died after a crash on the A14 in Cambridgeshire, was described by his family as "always available when called upon". - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The family of a man who died in a two-vehicle crash on the A14 in Cambridgeshire have said he will “leave a huge hole in the lives of everyone he knew”.

Hasan Riza Haidary was driving a Mercedes Vito when it crashed with a Vauxhall Astra on the eastbound carriageway near Godmanchester at around 2.30am on Tuesday, August 2.

Paramedics attended but Mr Haidary, 37, of Chaucer Road, Peterborough, died at the scene.

In a statement, his family said: "Hasan Riza Haidary was a lovely man, known to everyone in his community and he was the secretary of the Peterborough Afghan Shia Association.

“He was the sort of a person that was always available when called upon within our community.”

The family also praised Mr Haidary’s hard work for his relatives.

“Hasan was a hard worker being the sole provider for his family back in Afghanistan, as well as his family in Peterborough including his wife, his son aged nearly four and his daughter born only two weeks ago,” the statement read.

“We are devastated to lose such a loving man and his loss will leave a huge hole in the lives of everyone he knew."

Anyone who saw the crash should call Cambridgeshire Police on 101 or visit: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 46 of August 2.