Family pay tribute to father and daughter killed in A10 crash

William Jesson, 22 (L) and 18-month-old Eve Jesson (R) died on Saturday (October 15) after the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry. - Credit: POLICE

The family of a father and daughter who died in a crash along the A10 near Chittering on Saturday (October 15) have said they will both be “forever missed”.

William Jesson, 22, of Dagenham, Essex was driving south along the road in a blue Ford Fiesta when it was in a collision with a lorry at 2:50pm.

18-month-old Eve Jesson, of the same address, was also in the car, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two further passengers from the car were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, a woman in her 20’s, from Dagenham, Essex, who is in a critical condition, and a three-year-old girl, who has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement remembering William, the family said: “William was the best son, father, brother and uncle anyone could ask for.

“He was such a kind-hearted man, the best dad to his girls and partner to his fiancée.

“He was kind, caring and made us laugh with his silly ways. He will be forever in our hearts and memories.

“Nothing will be the same without him, he was just a ray of sunshine and lit up the room.”

In tribute to Eve, the family said: “Eve was in this world for such a short period of time, but blessed us every day with her beautiful smile, her baby growls and her sweet nature.

“She made our hearts melt with pride. As a whole family, we love you both so much and you will both be forever missed.”

Witnesses or those with dashcam footage are urged to contact police online or via 101 quoting incident 257 of October 15.