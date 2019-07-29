Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Family open day at Ely factory raises £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House

29 July, 2019 - 16:33
Family open day at Ely factory DS Smith raised £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House. Picture: Catherine Hargraves

Family open day at Ely factory DS Smith raised £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House. Picture: Catherine Hargraves

Archant

A family open day for employees of an Ely packaging company raised more than £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House.

Family open day at Ely factory DS Smith raised £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House. Picture: Catherine HargravesFamily open day at Ely factory DS Smith raised £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House. Picture: Catherine Hargraves

DS Smith Retail Marketing, based in Queen Adelaide, offered the rare chance to see inside their factory on July 13.

As well as factory tours, a number of DS Smith themed activities were laid on, including cardboard skittles, table tennis and giant Jenga.

Children could also sit in a lorry cab and fork lift truck as well as look around the showroom, where past products were displayed - from Cadbury Creme Egg dispensers to a Jim Beam cardboard truck.

The money raised at the event will support Fen House, who are part of The Disabilities Trust, in buying a new outdoor gym for their patients.

Family open day at Ely factory DS Smith raised £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House. Picture: Catherine HargravesFamily open day at Ely factory DS Smith raised £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House. Picture: Catherine Hargraves

"It was great to have an opportunity to bring staff together for this first event and to share the day with their families and the local community," said Sarah Wakelam, client director at DS Smith.

"We invited local people living in Queen Adelaide along as many have lived right next to the factory for years but didn't know what we did or how we did it."

DS Smith clients, including Britvic International, donated food and drink while local businesses supported by donating raffle prizes.

The company designs and builds point of sale display materials for some of the biggest food and drink consumer companies in the UK.

Family open day at Ely factory DS Smith raised £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House. Picture: Catherine HargravesFamily open day at Ely factory DS Smith raised £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House. Picture: Catherine Hargraves

Family open day at Ely factory DS Smith raised £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House. Picture: Catherine HargravesFamily open day at Ely factory DS Smith raised £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House. Picture: Catherine Hargraves

Family open day at Ely factory DS Smith raised £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House. Picture: Catherine HargravesFamily open day at Ely factory DS Smith raised £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House. Picture: Catherine Hargraves

Family open day at Ely factory DS Smith raised £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House. Picture: Catherine HargravesFamily open day at Ely factory DS Smith raised £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House. Picture: Catherine Hargraves

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Woman on mission to find man who saved her life 13 years ago after crash in which her grandmother died

Aftermath of Littleport fatality: Douglas Shotter recovering in hospital after the crash with Sophie (bottom) also taken in hospital as she recovered from her injuries. Her grandfather Douglas lost his wife Dawnne in the collision. Picture: FAMILY

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Family open day at Ely factory raises £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House

Family open day at Ely factory DS Smith raised £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House. Picture: Catherine Hargraves

Teenage motorbike racer kept alive by machines and paralysed in coma after horror crash

The race weekend was over-shadowed by the crash which has left Aaron Clifford in a critical condition. Photo: Bennetts British Superbikes

Prickwillow Engine Museum set to stage 1940’s event, but with a twist

Live entertainment is just one offering at the annual 1940's event held at Prickwillow Engine Museum this weekend. Picture: KEN WOODS

Most Read

Woman on mission to find man who saved her life 13 years ago after crash in which her grandmother died

Aftermath of Littleport fatality: Douglas Shotter recovering in hospital after the crash with Sophie (bottom) also taken in hospital as she recovered from her injuries. Her grandfather Douglas lost his wife Dawnne in the collision. Picture: FAMILY

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Family open day at Ely factory raises £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House

Family open day at Ely factory DS Smith raised £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House. Picture: Catherine Hargraves

Teenage motorbike racer kept alive by machines and paralysed in coma after horror crash

The race weekend was over-shadowed by the crash which has left Aaron Clifford in a critical condition. Photo: Bennetts British Superbikes

Prickwillow Engine Museum set to stage 1940’s event, but with a twist

Live entertainment is just one offering at the annual 1940's event held at Prickwillow Engine Museum this weekend. Picture: KEN WOODS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite wins battle to take over running of Cambridgeshire Fire Authority who are ‘hugely disappointed’

Police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite has won the day and will now take over the running of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Fire Authority. The proposals were attacked by the fire authority who are 'hugely disappointed' at the final decision. Picture; ARCHANT

Woman on mission to find man who saved her life 13 years ago after crash in which her grandmother died

Aftermath of Littleport fatality: Douglas Shotter recovering in hospital after the crash with Sophie (bottom) also taken in hospital as she recovered from her injuries. Her grandfather Douglas lost his wife Dawnne in the collision. Picture: FAMILY

GYMNASTICS: Summer success for Littleport gymnasts following impressive results

Littleport Gymnastics Club impressed at their recent meetings in Baldock and Ipswich this month, coming away with a host of medals across floor and vault disciplines. Picture: DENISE LAMPSHIRE

Family open day at Ely factory raises £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House

Family open day at Ely factory DS Smith raised £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House. Picture: Catherine Hargraves

Two East Cambridgeshire students are winners at annual engineering awards

Left to right student Andrew Curtis, IET treasurer Vernon Boyd, engineering tutor, Bassam Omar, IET chairman Phillip Zimgast, CRC Principal Mark Robertson, student Josh Carter. Picture: KATH SANSOM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists