Family open day at Ely factory DS Smith raised £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House. Picture: Catherine Hargraves Archant

A family open day for employees of an Ely packaging company raised more than £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House.

DS Smith Retail Marketing, based in Queen Adelaide, offered the rare chance to see inside their factory on July 13.

As well as factory tours, a number of DS Smith themed activities were laid on, including cardboard skittles, table tennis and giant Jenga.

Children could also sit in a lorry cab and fork lift truck as well as look around the showroom, where past products were displayed - from Cadbury Creme Egg dispensers to a Jim Beam cardboard truck.

The money raised at the event will support Fen House, who are part of The Disabilities Trust, in buying a new outdoor gym for their patients.

"It was great to have an opportunity to bring staff together for this first event and to share the day with their families and the local community," said Sarah Wakelam, client director at DS Smith.

"We invited local people living in Queen Adelaide along as many have lived right next to the factory for years but didn't know what we did or how we did it."

DS Smith clients, including Britvic International, donated food and drink while local businesses supported by donating raffle prizes.

The company designs and builds point of sale display materials for some of the biggest food and drink consumer companies in the UK.

