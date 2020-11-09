Family left heartbroken after sudden death of 21-year-old man

Photos released by the family of James Rogers, 21, who was found dead by the ambulance service called to a house in Littleport on November 4. Picture; FAMILY Archant

“I want to help give you the send-off that shines, just like you” were the words of a friend on a fund-raising page to help towards the funeral costs of a 21-year-old Littleport man.

James Rogers was found dead by the ambulance service called to a house in the village at 5.30pm last Wednesday (November 4).

“We attended and investigated and the death was deemed non suspicious,” said a Cambridgeshire police spokesperson.

His death has sparked an outpouring of grief and his older sister, Abbie, a university student, has launched an appeal to pay for his funeral.

“We were told that James had passed in his sleep suddenly,” she said. “We still don’t have all the answers but we want to give him the send-off he deserves.”

She said that the family had moved to Littleport some years ago but when they all decided to move away, James decided to stay.

“When he was younger James went through a bad patch as he ran with the wrong people but sorted his life out when he met his girlfriend, Jade,” she said.

“He got a decent job and was doing well.”

However, she fears that when he broke – temporarily – from his girlfriend, he again mixed with the “wrong people”. The family does not know how James died but fear it may be drug related, and are braced for an inquest to confirm that.

“That is a possibility, I am afraid,” she said.

Abbie hopes people will remember her brother for being a decent and caring young man.

“Everyone knew him and would talk to him,” she said. “Anyone had an issue and he would help. He was great with kids and animals.”

The GoFundMe target of £2,000 has already passed the half way mark.

More than £1,1000 has been raised from over 40 donors, some leaving heartfelt messages.

Abbie says their mother is finding it hard to deal with which she is why she is co-ordinating the family’s response.

“I’m the one dealing with the police and all the other stuff,” said Abbie.

“James was a much-loved person in Littleport.

“We currently have the GoFundMe appeal to help pay for his funeral –anything to help would be great. His funeral will be in Littleport for all to come and see him.”

