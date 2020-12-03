Care centre ‘blown away’ by fundraiser in memory of 100-year-old Peggy

Peggy Cook, who died at the age of 100, lived at Soham Lodge for several years and a fundraiser has been launched by her family to help the care centre. Pictures: SUPPLIED/SOHAM LODGE CARE CENTRE Archant

An East Cambridgeshire care centre said it is “blown away” after a fundraiser was launched by the family of one of its residents, who died at the age of 100.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peggy Cook, who died at the age of 100, lived at Soham Lodge for several years and a fundraiser has been launched by her family to help the care centre. Picture: SUPPLIED/SOHAM LODGE CARE CENTRE Peggy Cook, who died at the age of 100, lived at Soham Lodge for several years and a fundraiser has been launched by her family to help the care centre. Picture: SUPPLIED/SOHAM LODGE CARE CENTRE

Lillian Margaret Cook, known as Peggy, was a resident at Soham Lodge Care Centre for several years and last year, celebrated her 100th birthday with friends, family and staff.

Peggy, who died last month, was kept regularly entertained by Emma Hales, activities co-ordinator at Soham Lodge, so in return, Peggy’s family wanted to give something back.

Writing on their GoFundMe page, Peggy’s family said: “For some time, Emma Hales has worked so hard to bring happiness to the lives of the residents and with these troubling times, she needs your support more than ever to continue her work.

“This made so much difference to our mum that we thought this would be a perfect memorial for us to support the work Emma does for my mum’s friends at the home.”

Peggy Cook, who died at the age of 100, lived at Soham Lodge for several years and a fundraiser has been launched by her family to help the care centre. Picture: SUPPLIED/SOHAM LODGE CARE CENTRE Peggy Cook, who died at the age of 100, lived at Soham Lodge for several years and a fundraiser has been launched by her family to help the care centre. Picture: SUPPLIED/SOHAM LODGE CARE CENTRE

Emma, who joined Soham Lodge two years ago, built a close relationship with Peggy who became a popular figure with residents and staff alike.

“Peggy always had a smile on her face,” Emma said.

“Peggy and I would pull funny faces at each other and dance together. She was such a lovely lady, always making everyone smile and it’s a great loss for the home.”

The fundraiser has raised over £1,000 so far, and will go towards state-of-the-art equipment and initiatives such as virtual pen pal projects.

Peggy Cook, who died at the age of 100, lived at Soham Lodge for several years and a fundraiser has been launched by her family to help the care centre. Picture: SUPPLIED/SOHAM LODGE CARE CENTRE Peggy Cook, who died at the age of 100, lived at Soham Lodge for several years and a fundraiser has been launched by her family to help the care centre. Picture: SUPPLIED/SOHAM LODGE CARE CENTRE

More tailored resources for the care centre are also being planned, and Emma hopes the funds will help the care centre not just now, but in future, too.

“I am hoping we have funds for tablets so residents are able to make a video call to their family and friends without us facilitating a meeting,” she said.

“We are currently fundraising for two smart-tables so we can set up activities such as Zoom quizzes, bingo nights and sing-a-longs with local schools. We have to raise £10,000 for that, so the funds will go a very long way.

“I was totally taken by surprise and the fundraiser will make a massive difference to us.”

Peggy Cook, who died at the age of 100, lived at Soham Lodge for several years and a fundraiser has been launched by her family to help the care centre. Picture: SUPPLIED/SOHAM LODGE CARE CENTRE Peggy Cook, who died at the age of 100, lived at Soham Lodge for several years and a fundraiser has been launched by her family to help the care centre. Picture: SUPPLIED/SOHAM LODGE CARE CENTRE

Peggy is survived by a brother, sister, three children, nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Peggy’s funeral service will take place on Tuesday, December 8 at 11.30am at the Fenland Crematorium in March.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions on those who can attend, the service will be streamed online at https://www.obitus.com/, username: Jipu8544 and password: 182612.

For more information and to donate, visit: https://bit.ly/3oiBjOT.

Peggy Cook, who died at the age of 100, lived at Soham Lodge for several years and a fundraiser has been launched by her family to help the care centre. Picture: SUPPLIED/SOHAM LODGE CARE CENTRE Peggy Cook, who died at the age of 100, lived at Soham Lodge for several years and a fundraiser has been launched by her family to help the care centre. Picture: SUPPLIED/SOHAM LODGE CARE CENTRE

Peggy Cook, who died at the age of 100, lived at Soham Lodge for several years and a fundraiser has been launched by her family to help the care centre. Picture: SUPPLIED/FAMILY Peggy Cook, who died at the age of 100, lived at Soham Lodge for several years and a fundraiser has been launched by her family to help the care centre. Picture: SUPPLIED/FAMILY

You may also want to watch: