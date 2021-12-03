A family escaped after a fire ripped through their home in Bar Hill. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

A family made a lucky escape after a “devastating fire” ripped through their home.

Fire crews from Cottenham, Cambridge, Huntingdon and Bury St Edmunds were called at 8.18pm to Pheasant Rise in Bar Hill on December 2 to a well-developed fire.

"The fire started in the kitchen and spread quickly to other areas of the house,” Paul Clarke, station commander, said.

“An item on top of an electric hob was set alight following a ring being accidentally switched on.

“The plastic caught fire and quickly spread up the walls and throughout the kitchen, before spreading to the rest of the ground floor and the first floor.”

A family escaped after a fire ripped through their home in Bar Hill. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters extinguished the fire using hose reels, jets and a multistar aerial appliance to tackle the blaze from above, before returning to their stations at 1am.

Mr Clarke said the “devastating fire has caused significant damage to this family’s home.

“However, the working smoke alarms in the property allowed the family to escape safely before the fire spread and thankfully no injuries were sustained.”