Published: 4:49 PM February 12, 2021

Fire fighter Danny Granger who has died. "He spent his life helping others," said a colleague. - Credit: Cambs fire and rescue

On-call firefighter Danny Granger, 52, died in hospital after a four-week battle with Covid-19.

Danny, 52, had served at Cottenham for 22 years and was described as the ‘life and soul of the station’.

Watch commander Julian Bridgeman said: “Danny was a massive influence at the station.

“I cannot put into words how much he will be missed by us all; he wasn’t just a colleague for 22 years; he was also a great friend.”

Chief fire officer Chris Strickland: “Danny had carried out this role for over 20 years which is remarkable.

“Our thoughts remain with Danny’s family at this incredibly difficult time. We will continue to do all we can to support them as well as his colleagues at Cottenham Fire Station.”

Danny leaves his mum Margaret, sister Katie and brother-in-law Mel.

They wrote: “Daniel had the biggest heart and would do anything for his family and friends. He would light up any room.

Danny Granger leaves his mum Margaret, sister Katie and brother-in-law Mel. - Credit: Cambs fire and rescue

“He was incredibly funny and had the most amazing personality.

“We are totally heartbroken and devastated. There are no words that can describe how much we will miss him.”