Gallery
Christmas-loving family raises charity cash for heartfelt cause with festive lights
- Credit: Archant
A Christmas-loving family is aiming to paint smiles back on faces while raising funds for a heartfelt cause through their festive lights display.
The family wanted to decorate their Littleport home to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust which has supported them in recent years through the illness.
The man behind the idea, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the family’s first fundraiser is already a success as they decide to go one step further.
“I live with my nan and mother at my nan’s house and we have always had some lights, but this year, we decided to go bigger and better and do it for charity,” he said.
“My sister’s partner passed away from cancer and the Teenage Cancer Trust (TCT) were very helpful to him.
You may also want to watch:
“A couple of years ago, my sister got cancer and the TCT helped her and she made a recovery, so we want to try and give something back.”
Since switching on the lights last month, residents have been donating to the TCT through collection buckets located outside the property where around £170 has already been raised.
Most Read
- 1 Couple behind Christmas lights-covered home say they have ‘too many’ festive decorations
- 2 Bare knuckle boxer Tyler Goodjohn beats career-threatening injury with comeback win
- 3 Covid-19 vaccinations start today for residents over 80-years-old
- 4 Cambs missed out on more than £500,000 in active travel funds after ‘botched bid’ by mayor, Labour Party claims
- 5 The show must go on! Brass band prepare for virtual Christmas concert
- 6 Husband and wife are first to get Covid-19 vaccine at GP practice
- 7 US fighter jets narrowly missed gliders and had to take emergency action to avoid mid-air 350mph collision
- 8 Memorial run to take place 34 years on after fatal car accident
- 9 Company swaps traditional secret Santa for foodbank donations
- 10 Welney Wash is now flooded - and motorists try to pass through the water
It has taken time to prepare the display, but that’s not all.
“I think this year it took four weeks to put up, and there’s still more to come,” he said. “I found myself out of work at the same time, so it has been good to keep busy.
“The whole family love Christmas lights, so we have always put some up and with it being such a poor year, we wanted to put smiles on faces and raise money for a good cause.”
The family is pleased with how visitors are keeping their distance, including on Saturday, November 28 which has attracted the most people to their display so far.
While they want to raise as much money as possible for charity, it is also hoped many more residents can be cheered up in the run-up to Christmas amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
“They are turned on from 4-9.30pm; the number of people is still going up because people don’t know much about them and it’s becoming more and more popular,” he added.
“It’s just enjoyment for the kids to have, for everybody to come and enjoy the lights and put a smile back on people’s faces.
“We will now do this every year, but because we live down a cul-de-sac, I didn’t expect to see as many people as we have, which is brilliant.”
To donate, visit: https://justgiving.com/fundraising/christmasorchard.