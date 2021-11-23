A Littleport home has once again been covered in Christmas lights to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust. Inset is last year's display. - Credit: Ben Shipp/Cathy Gibb-de Swarte

For one family, they are back trying to spread the Christmas joy once again as they launched their annual charity lights display.

Ben Shipp and his family have added more features to their Christmas lights at their home on Orchard Close, Littleport.

“We raised £600 last year and this year, we’ve set a goal of over £1,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust, which I’m fairly confident of achieving,” Ben said.

New additions such as a Ferris wheel have been added to the display, which will be on from 4-9pm daily and is raising funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Ben has seen “a steady flow of people” since the switch-on on November 20, and is hoping to bring happiness to their local community.

“We would just like to bring smiles to faces,” Ben added.

“People can donate in the collection buckets provided and can have a walk round the house to see the lights.”

To donate, visit: https://justgiving.com/fundraising/christmasorchard.