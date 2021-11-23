News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Family returns to paint smiles on faces with Christmas lights

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:54 AM November 23, 2021
Littleport Christmas Lights home

A Littleport home has once again been covered in Christmas lights to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust. Inset is last year's display. - Credit: Ben Shipp/Cathy Gibb-de Swarte

For one family, they are back trying to spread the Christmas joy once again as they launched their annual charity lights display. 

Ben Shipp and his family have added more features to their Christmas lights at their home on Orchard Close, Littleport. 

“We raised £600 last year and this year, we’ve set a goal of over £1,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust, which I’m fairly confident of achieving,” Ben said. 

New additions such as a Ferris wheel have been added to the display, which will be on from 4-9pm daily and is raising funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust. 

Littleport Christmas Lights home

A Littleport home has once again been covered in Christmas lights to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust. - Credit: Ben Shipp

Littleport Christmas Lights home

A Littleport home has once again been covered in Christmas lights to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust. - Credit: Ben Shipp

Ben has seen “a steady flow of people” since the switch-on on November 20, and is hoping to bring happiness to their local community. 

“We would just like to bring smiles to faces,” Ben added.  

Littleport Christmas Lights home 2020

A Littleport home has once again been covered in Christmas lights to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust. Pictured is last year's display. - Credit: Cathy Gibb-de Swarte

“People can donate in the collection buckets provided and can have a walk round the house to see the lights.”   

To donate, visit: https://justgiving.com/fundraising/christmasorchard.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Brain training boost for Ely landlord
  2. 2 Take a look inside this £350,000 converted pump house in the Fens
  3. 3 First train in 56 years at re-opened station
  1. 4 Family earns Christmas wish as fitness fundraiser raises £3,500
  2. 5 Man, 33, confronted live on Facebook for alleged child sex offences
  3. 6 Two Fenland schools revealed as hardest to get into  
  4. 7 £1m exclusive watch fails to sell at auction
  5. 8 Two men arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts
  6. 9 Pair due in court for string of recycling thefts in the Fens
  7. 10 Baptist chapel to become village shop
Christmas
Littleport News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lucy Frazer MP met with County Councillor Joshua Schumann in 2014

Cambs Live

£3.40 off peak day return Soham to Ely from December

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Ram-raid of Budget Store on Church Terrace in Outwell, Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Cash machine stolen in ram-raid

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Ely Cathedral Christmas Gift and Food Fair draws in visitors from across the country. Picture: KEITH

Christmas

Our guide to Ely Cathedral's Christmas Gift & Food Fair 2021

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Samuel Green, 25, of Caledon Way, Cambridge, sentenced today.

Cambs Live

Whopper of sentence as shoplifter banned from McDonald’s  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon