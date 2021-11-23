Family returns to paint smiles on faces with Christmas lights
- Credit: Ben Shipp/Cathy Gibb-de Swarte
For one family, they are back trying to spread the Christmas joy once again as they launched their annual charity lights display.
Ben Shipp and his family have added more features to their Christmas lights at their home on Orchard Close, Littleport.
“We raised £600 last year and this year, we’ve set a goal of over £1,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust, which I’m fairly confident of achieving,” Ben said.
New additions such as a Ferris wheel have been added to the display, which will be on from 4-9pm daily and is raising funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust.
Ben has seen “a steady flow of people” since the switch-on on November 20, and is hoping to bring happiness to their local community.
“We would just like to bring smiles to faces,” Ben added.
“People can donate in the collection buckets provided and can have a walk round the house to see the lights.”
To donate, visit: https://justgiving.com/fundraising/christmasorchard.
Most Read
- 1 Brain training boost for Ely landlord
- 2 Take a look inside this £350,000 converted pump house in the Fens
- 3 First train in 56 years at re-opened station
- 4 Family earns Christmas wish as fitness fundraiser raises £3,500
- 5 Man, 33, confronted live on Facebook for alleged child sex offences
- 6 Two Fenland schools revealed as hardest to get into
- 7 £1m exclusive watch fails to sell at auction
- 8 Two men arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts
- 9 Pair due in court for string of recycling thefts in the Fens
- 10 Baptist chapel to become village shop