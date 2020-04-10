Family of Ely’s Jay Davison, 8, who lost courageous cancer battle asks for paper flowers in his memory

Former Ely Hero Award winner Jay Davison lost his battle with cancer on April 7. Picture: Facebook/Jays Journey Facebook/Jays Journey

The family of an eight-year-old from Isleham who lost his battle with cancer are asking people to decorate a paper flower in his memory.

Some ideas of paper and fingerprint flowers that people can send in. Pictures: Facebook/Jays Journey. Some ideas of paper and fingerprint flowers that people can send in. Pictures: Facebook/Jays Journey.

Jay Davison passed away on April 7 after fighting medulloblastoma – a form of cancerous brain tumours – for just over three years.

His family are now encouraging anyone who was inspired by Jay to make a paper flower to form part of their goodbyes at his funeral.

“Our plan is to cut his name out of cardboard and then cover it in a rainbow of flowers to travel with him as we go to say our goodbyes,” his mum Keily said.

“If you would like to attach a note to it so we know who the flower is from that would be lovely.”

Proud parents Keily and Martin said a colourful theme had been what they intended to give Jay the best send-off possible – which could be affected by coronavirus guidelines.

“Jay has inspired us and so many others with his outlook on life. Looking for the rainbow in every storm and we want to commemorate that when we say goodbye.

“This is where you come in. We would love it if Jay’s story has touched you in any way to make a paper flower, if your kids/grandkids went to school with Jay we would love them to make a flower too.”

Paper flowers can be left in a box outside the family home in Mill Street, Isleham, or popped in the post to reach them by Wednesday (April 15) and should be around 10cm.

For full details visit the family Facebook page ‘Jays Journey’.

The couple also posted ideas of fingerprint flowers and paper flowers that could be made.

In 2018 Jay had won the Ely Hero Award’s Child of Achievement award where he was described as “inspiring everyone around him by taking a no-nonsense approach to his illness”.

Organisers of the Ely Hero Awards posted a tribute on their Facebook page on April 8 saying Jay would “spread positivity wherever he would go”.

“Jay you will always be our Ely hero,” they added.

