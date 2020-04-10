Advanced search

Family of Ely’s Jay Davison, 8, who lost courageous cancer battle asks for paper flowers in his memory

PUBLISHED: 15:53 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 10 April 2020

Former Ely Hero Award winner Jay Davison lost his battle with cancer on April 7. Picture: Facebook/Jays Journey

Former Ely Hero Award winner Jay Davison lost his battle with cancer on April 7. Picture: Facebook/Jays Journey

Facebook/Jays Journey

The family of an eight-year-old from Isleham who lost his battle with cancer are asking people to decorate a paper flower in his memory.

Some ideas of paper and fingerprint flowers that people can send in. Pictures: Facebook/Jays Journey.Some ideas of paper and fingerprint flowers that people can send in. Pictures: Facebook/Jays Journey.

Jay Davison passed away on April 7 after fighting medulloblastoma – a form of cancerous brain tumours – for just over three years.

His family are now encouraging anyone who was inspired by Jay to make a paper flower to form part of their goodbyes at his funeral.

“Our plan is to cut his name out of cardboard and then cover it in a rainbow of flowers to travel with him as we go to say our goodbyes,” his mum Keily said.

“If you would like to attach a note to it so we know who the flower is from that would be lovely.”

Proud parents Keily and Martin said a colourful theme had been what they intended to give Jay the best send-off possible – which could be affected by coronavirus guidelines.

“Jay has inspired us and so many others with his outlook on life. Looking for the rainbow in every storm and we want to commemorate that when we say goodbye.

“This is where you come in. We would love it if Jay’s story has touched you in any way to make a paper flower, if your kids/grandkids went to school with Jay we would love them to make a flower too.”

Paper flowers can be left in a box outside the family home in Mill Street, Isleham, or popped in the post to reach them by Wednesday (April 15) and should be around 10cm.

For full details visit the family Facebook page ‘Jays Journey’.

The couple also posted ideas of fingerprint flowers and paper flowers that could be made.

In 2018 Jay had won the Ely Hero Award’s Child of Achievement award where he was described as “inspiring everyone around him by taking a no-nonsense approach to his illness”.

Organisers of the Ely Hero Awards posted a tribute on their Facebook page on April 8 saying Jay would “spread positivity wherever he would go”.

“Jay you will always be our Ely hero,” they added.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘You will always be our hero’ – Tributes as Ely’s Jay Davison, 8, loses courageous battle with cancer

Former Ely Hero Award winner Jay Davison lost his battle with cancer on April 7. Picture: Facebook/Jays Journey

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Domino’s delivery driver throws food on customer’s driveway after being accused of eating slice of pizza

Domino�s Pizza delivery driver in Soham throwing food all over Sam Howard�s driveway. Picture: Supplied/Sam Howard

Drummer sets up on front lawn and plays hour-long set for whole street amid coronavirus pandemic

Drummer Hugh Jorgan played a one hour live set for residents at Bellairs in Sutton on Saturday, April 4. Picture: Supplied

‘Determined’ Ely woman battling illness defies coronavirus by completing first marathon

Rachel Bailey completed her first marathon in and around Ely. Pictures: RACHEL BAILEY

Most Read

‘You will always be our hero’ – Tributes as Ely’s Jay Davison, 8, loses courageous battle with cancer

Former Ely Hero Award winner Jay Davison lost his battle with cancer on April 7. Picture: Facebook/Jays Journey

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Domino’s delivery driver throws food on customer’s driveway after being accused of eating slice of pizza

Domino�s Pizza delivery driver in Soham throwing food all over Sam Howard�s driveway. Picture: Supplied/Sam Howard

Drummer sets up on front lawn and plays hour-long set for whole street amid coronavirus pandemic

Drummer Hugh Jorgan played a one hour live set for residents at Bellairs in Sutton on Saturday, April 4. Picture: Supplied

‘Determined’ Ely woman battling illness defies coronavirus by completing first marathon

Rachel Bailey completed her first marathon in and around Ely. Pictures: RACHEL BAILEY

Latest from the Ely Standard

Family of Ely’s Jay Davison, 8, who lost courageous cancer battle asks for paper flowers in his memory

Former Ely Hero Award winner Jay Davison lost his battle with cancer on April 7. Picture: Facebook/Jays Journey

Coronavirus: South Cambridgeshire Council leader ‘shocked’ by Fenland councillor’s ‘lie’ over finances and for ‘playing political games’

South Cambs Council leader Bridget Smith has accused a Fenland councillor of a lie over her council's finances.

Simply the Best: St Neots’ dad thanks NHS staff in the style of Tina Turner

Brian Moore from St Neots pays tribute to NHS workers through the music of Tina Turner

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Police blasted for tweeting about empty ‘non-essential’ aisles at Tesco at Bar Hill

Police outside the Tesco at Bar Hill, Cambridge. A subsequent tweet about 'non'essential' aisles beng empty of customers was promptly withdrawn. Picture: TWITTER

Ely College keeps busy during coronavirus lockdown by donating vital protective equipment to those in need

Staff anf students at Ely College have been making and donating personal protective equipment to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: ELY COLLEGE
Drive 24