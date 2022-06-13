News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Families flock in their thousands for G's Open Farm Sunday

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:19 AM June 13, 2022
Child on tractor at G's Open Farm Sunday

Children and adults flocked to G's Open Farm Sunday as the event was held for the first time in three years. - Credit: Terry Harris

Thousands of visitors delved into a day of entertainment, farm tours and more at one of Cambridgeshire’s largest farming enterprises. 

G’s of Barway welcomed families to their site as part of Open Farm Sunday on June 12 as it returned for the first time in three years. 

Children were able to try out some of the farming machinery on display, while there was also a farmers’ market for all featuring local produce, food, drink and crafts. 

G's Open Farm Sunday Barway

There was live entertainment, too, with farm tours, woodland walks and tractor trailer rides on offer. 

But there was also a chance for children and adults to learn about the impact farming has on our daily lives, aside from the gun dog demonstrations. 

G's Open Farm Sunday Barway

Writing on their Facebook page, G’s were pleased with the strong turnout at the event.  

They said: “It was great to see so many of you today! We hope you all enjoyed it as much as we did.” 

G's Open Farm Sunday at Barway

G's Open Farm Sunday at Barway

G's Open Farm Sunday at Barway

G's Open Farm Sunday at Barway

G's Open Farm Sunday at Barway

G's Open Farm Sunday at Barway

G's Open Farm Sunday at Barway

G's Open Farm Sunday at Barway

G's Open Farm Sunday at Barway

G's Open Farm Sunday at Barway

G's Open Farm Sunday at Barway

G's Open Farm Sunday at Barway

G's Open Farm Sunday at Barway

G's Open Farm Sunday at Barway

G's Open Farm Sunday at Barway

G's Open Farm Sunday at Barway

G's Open Farm Sunday at Barway

G's Open Farm Sunday at Barway

G's Open Farm Sunday at Barway

G's Open Farm Sunday at Barway

G's Open Farm Sunday at Barway

