Families enjoy fundraising activities organised by the Lions Club of Littleport

PUBLISHED: 12:57 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 27 August 2019

It has been a busy few months for the Lions Club of Littleport who has hosted afternoon teas, charity picnics and litter picks. Picture: LIONS OF LITTLEPORT

It has been a busy few months for the Lions Club of Littleport who has hosted afternoon teas, charity picnics and litter picks.

On Sunday August 18 a charity Teddy Bears Picnic saw families share tea with their cuddly toys in the community garden in partnership with Friends of Peacocks Meadow and local crafters Pink Chair Engagement.

In July the club spent the day at Ely Aquafest raising money for charity through their teddy tombola stall, where everyone who gave £1 won a prize.

In June the Lions hosted an afternoon tea at Anchor Court where entertainment was provided by the Littleport Community Choir with an eclectic mix of music.

Thanks were given to Gail Newton and her choir for an enjoyable afternoon.

The club also joined the Timebank and the local scouts to do a litter pick around Littleport.

Everyone was rewarded afterwards at the Adams Heritage Centre with refreshments.

"We are always open to welcoming new members to Lions Club of Littleport. We are a welcoming and friendly club who are growing," said PR officer, Genevieve Battey.

"We meet every first Sunday of the month, at the Adams Heritage Centre in Littleport, at 2pm.

"The aim of our club is to help our community."

The club also collects used spectacles for third world countries and homeless charities in the UK.

There is a new collection point at Ely Library.

However, they can also be left at Wades, Boots and Tescos Opticians in Ely, or Loach & Wades Opticians in Littleport and Soham.

"Every pair can be used, even broken glasses, so hunt out that old pair in the drawer and make a difference to somebody's life," added Genevieve.

For more information on joining the group contact lionscluboflittleport@gmail.com or alternatively just come to a meeting.

On October 6 Hayley Ellis, of Eco Ely, will be coming to visit the club at 2pm at the Adams Heritage Centre.

This is to explain more about her local community initiative that helps the environment.

The meeting will be open to the public, so if you would like to attend, please email the club.

