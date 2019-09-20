Man pretending to be 'undercover police officer' jailed for 25 years after handcuffing and stabbing woman in Cambridgeshire

Fake �policeman� David Watts (pictured) has been jailed for 25 years after handcuffing and stabbing a woman. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops Supplied/Cambs Cops

A man who pretended to be an 'undercover police officer' has been jailed after handcuffing and stabbing a woman in her Cambridgeshire home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fake ‘policeman’ David Watts (pictured) has been jailed for 25 years after handcuffing and stabbing a woman. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops Fake ‘policeman’ David Watts (pictured) has been jailed for 25 years after handcuffing and stabbing a woman. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

David Watts asked the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, to let him into a block of flats in Cambridge where she lived after claiming he was a policeman in 2016.

Watts, aged 58, knocked on her door and claimed he was conducting a warrant before handcuffing her and taking her to the bedroom.

A court heard how Watts threatened to cut off the victims toes if she didn't do as she was told.

When she resisted, Watts stabbed her repeatedly in the feet with a knife, causing only minor injuries in the altercation.

Fake ‘policeman’ David Watts (pictured) has been jailed for 25 years after handcuffing and stabbing a woman. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops Fake ‘policeman’ David Watts (pictured) has been jailed for 25 years after handcuffing and stabbing a woman. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

The victim tried to run but was pushed to the floor, tied up, blindfolded and gagged.

Watts left her there while he made a phone call in which he said he would steal something even if he had to kill her.

Off the phone Watts, of HM Prison, Peterborough, stole the victim's bank card and made her give him her PIN number.

You may also want to watch:

He then stole her bike and cycled to Asda on Coldham's Lane, leaving her handcuffed with a plastic bag shoved inside her mouth.

At 8.23pm he transacted £80 from the victim's account using a cash machine outside the store.

Meanwhile the victim had managed to attract the attention of police by shouting for help. Once found she was taken to hospital.

CCTV from the cash point outside Asda, as well as DNA found on a window at the victim's address, led to Watts being identified as a suspect.

Officers visited him in prison where he had been recalled for a previous offence, but he refused to be interviewed.

On Tuesday (September 17) at Cambridge Crown Court, after pleading guilty to robbery, Watts was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment with an additional five years on licence.

DC James Firth said: "Watts turned the victims day into something out of a nightmare, all because he wanted to make some money.

"The things he subjected her to in her own home were frankly terrifying.

"I hope the sentence he's been handed will allow her to begin to feel safe again, knowing this dangerous man will be kept off the streets for a significant length of time."