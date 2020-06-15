F15 Eagle from RAF Lakenheath crashes into the North Sea

F15 similar to that crashed into the North Sea today. Picture; STEVE WELLS Archant

Aviation sources are reporting that an F-15 Eagle from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea, east of Hull.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

RAF Lakenheath news release just moments ago. Confirmation of crash off the coast of Hull RAF Lakenheath news release just moments ago. Confirmation of crash off the coast of Hull

The F-15, call sign CHOSEN4, flew in a formation of four aircraft when things went wrong.

There is no information yet about the status of the crew.

A search and rescue helicopter and the coast guard have been scrambled.

Chosen is often used by F-15Cs from 493rd FS that is part of the 48th Fighter Wing, based at Lakenheath.

USAF F-15C Eagle (call sign CHOSEN4) based at RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea, east of Hull



Search and rescue underway. @HMSQNLZ and @RFATideforce operating just to south of the area.



(library photo) pic.twitter.com/6wBeboyjfO — NavyLookout (@NavyLookout) June 15, 2020

https://t.co/ggekipIvbB - BREAKING: RAF Lakenheath F-15C Eagle crashes off the coast of Hull



Some time ago news that a possihble RAF Lakenheath F-15 Eagle off the coast east of Hull.



The aircract was in formation with 4 other F-15's and 3 Kc-135 tankers from RAF Mildenhall s… pic.twitter.com/l3etEVmyX0 — Horizon (@HorizonMalta) June 15, 2020

More to follow