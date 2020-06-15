F15 Eagle from RAF Lakenheath crashes into the North Sea
PUBLISHED: 11:04 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:52 15 June 2020
Archant
Aviation sources are reporting that an F-15 Eagle from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea, east of Hull.
The F-15, call sign CHOSEN4, flew in a formation of four aircraft when things went wrong.
There is no information yet about the status of the crew.
A search and rescue helicopter and the coast guard have been scrambled.
Chosen is often used by F-15Cs from 493rd FS that is part of the 48th Fighter Wing, based at Lakenheath.
More to follow
