F15 Eagle from RAF Lakenheath crashes into the North Sea

PUBLISHED: 11:04 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:52 15 June 2020

F15 similar to that crashed into the North Sea today. Picture; STEVE WELLS

Archant

Aviation sources are reporting that an F-15 Eagle from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea, east of Hull.

RAF Lakenheath news release just moments ago. Confirmation of crash off the coast of HullRAF Lakenheath news release just moments ago. Confirmation of crash off the coast of Hull

The F-15, call sign CHOSEN4, flew in a formation of four aircraft when things went wrong.

There is no information yet about the status of the crew.

A search and rescue helicopter and the coast guard have been scrambled.

Chosen is often used by F-15Cs from 493rd FS that is part of the 48th Fighter Wing, based at Lakenheath.

More to follow

