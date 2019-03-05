Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Soham barn containing farm machinery goes up in flames on Eye Hill Drove

05 March, 2019 - 15:37
Firefighters tackled a barn blaze at Eye Hill Drove in Soham on Saturday (March 2). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Firefighters tackled a barn blaze at Eye Hill Drove in Soham on Saturday (March 2). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Fire crews tackled a barn blaze in Soham for more than two hours this weekend.

Firefighters arrived at the scene on Eye Hill Drove on Saturday (March 2) at around 10.50pm.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “One crew from Ely and crews from Newmarket were called to the fire.

“Firefighters arrived to find barn containing farm machinery on fire.

“Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their stations by 1.45am. The cause of the fire was accidental.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Wise up, size up’: Lorry flips after it hits Stuntney Road bridge in Ely – less than a week since reopening

Lorry driver faces prosecution after coming to grief today at the Stutney Road rail bridge in Ely. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Teenager from Littleport who robbed victims at knife point in ‘frightening attacks’ sentenced to four years in young offenders’ institute

Brandon Sharp, 19, of Cottier Drive, Littleport, robbed his victims at knife point. He has been sentenced to four years detention in a young offenders’ institute. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

East Cambs Council to face the challenge of finding a new leader - and Cambs Mayor James Palmer a new deputy - after Charles Roberts stands down

Mayor James Palmer said that the site would be “refurbished, revamped” as he welcomed plans for the derelict site. Here he is pictured with leader of East Cambs District Council Cllr Charles Roberts. Picture: JAMES PALMER OFFICE

Turners of Soham lorry hits Queen Adelaide Way bridge in Ely

A Turners of Soham lorry hit the Queen Adelaide Way road bridge in Ely at lunchtime today (Thursday February 28). Picture: SUBMITTED.

Imagine being on holiday and watching a live stream of burglars ransacking your Cambridgeshire home - well that’s what happened court told

Stuart Driver (toip left) and Matthew Turner (bottom right_ sentenced for their part in a burglary. The home owners saw the burglars robbing their Cambridgeshire home (bottom left) on CCTV whilst they were on holiday. The red Honda was used as a get away vehicle in a later burglary. Pictures: CAMBS POLICE

Most Read

‘Wise up, size up’: Lorry flips after it hits Stuntney Road bridge in Ely – less than a week since reopening

Lorry driver faces prosecution after coming to grief today at the Stutney Road rail bridge in Ely. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Teenager from Littleport who robbed victims at knife point in ‘frightening attacks’ sentenced to four years in young offenders’ institute

Brandon Sharp, 19, of Cottier Drive, Littleport, robbed his victims at knife point. He has been sentenced to four years detention in a young offenders’ institute. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

East Cambs Council to face the challenge of finding a new leader - and Cambs Mayor James Palmer a new deputy - after Charles Roberts stands down

Mayor James Palmer said that the site would be “refurbished, revamped” as he welcomed plans for the derelict site. Here he is pictured with leader of East Cambs District Council Cllr Charles Roberts. Picture: JAMES PALMER OFFICE

Turners of Soham lorry hits Queen Adelaide Way bridge in Ely

A Turners of Soham lorry hit the Queen Adelaide Way road bridge in Ely at lunchtime today (Thursday February 28). Picture: SUBMITTED.

Imagine being on holiday and watching a live stream of burglars ransacking your Cambridgeshire home - well that’s what happened court told

Stuart Driver (toip left) and Matthew Turner (bottom right_ sentenced for their part in a burglary. The home owners saw the burglars robbing their Cambridgeshire home (bottom left) on CCTV whilst they were on holiday. The red Honda was used as a get away vehicle in a later burglary. Pictures: CAMBS POLICE

Latest from the Ely Standard

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Nominations for unsung heroes across the city are now open!

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Nominations for unsung heroes across the city are now open! Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Fertility doctor voices concerns over IVF treatment in Cambridgeshire as survey is launched ahead of review

Doctor voices concerns over 'postcode lottery' fertility treatment in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CLINIC.

Soham barn containing farm machinery goes up in flames on Eye Hill Drove

Firefighters tackled a barn blaze at Eye Hill Drove in Soham on Saturday (March 2). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Imagine being on holiday and watching a live stream of burglars ransacking your Cambridgeshire home - well that’s what happened court told

Stuart Driver (toip left) and Matthew Turner (bottom right_ sentenced for their part in a burglary. The home owners saw the burglars robbing their Cambridgeshire home (bottom left) on CCTV whilst they were on holiday. The red Honda was used as a get away vehicle in a later burglary. Pictures: CAMBS POLICE

REVIEW: A Song at Twilight at Cambridge Arts Theatre - a drama of lost love

Simon Callow as Sir Hugo Latymer, Jane Asher as Carlotta Gray in A Song at Twilight
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists