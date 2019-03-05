Soham barn containing farm machinery goes up in flames on Eye Hill Drove

Firefighters tackled a barn blaze at Eye Hill Drove in Soham on Saturday (March 2).

Fire crews tackled a barn blaze in Soham for more than two hours this weekend.

Firefighters arrived at the scene on Eye Hill Drove on Saturday (March 2) at around 10.50pm.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “One crew from Ely and crews from Newmarket were called to the fire.

“Firefighters arrived to find barn containing farm machinery on fire.

“Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their stations by 1.45am. The cause of the fire was accidental.”