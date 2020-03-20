Advanced search

Poignant moment at Ely Cathedral as the girls’ choir perform Mendelssohn’s setting of Psalm 121 not knowing when they can return

PUBLISHED: 13:59 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:18 20 March 2020

Ely Cathedral Girls' Choir. Picture; ELY CATHEDRAL

A poignant moment from Ely Cathedral as the senior members of the girls’ choir choose to sing Mendelssohn’s wonderful setting of words from Psalm 121.

“We hope they provide some solace in these distressing times,” said their spokeswoman on social media.

“This is the last time that they will sing together for the foreseeable future.”

Meanwhile the cathedral has reminded residents that whilst they may not be able to welcome you to services inside at the moment “but we are still here for you”.

The cathedral will be live streaming their sung eucharist on Sunday.

They have also set up a ‘worship at home’ page on their website which has useful information including prayers resources, daily reflections, a support email, information about Ely Cathedral Community Support Group and more.

Live streaming link: www.youtu.be/Q38_UhYrkGo

Worship at home: www.elycathedral.org/worship/worship-at-home











