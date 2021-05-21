Rare Banksy pieces and ancient dinosaur skull on show at gallery
A rare collection of pieces art made by Banksy are now on display at a new gallery in Cambridge.
Extraordinary Objects, which features sculptures, antiquities and natural history objects, has opened in Green Street.
From a 68-million-year-old dinosaur skull, to Banksy sculptures, the collection 'celebrates curiosity and adventure, displaying modern masterpieces alongside rare fossils and minerals'.
Extraordinary Objects was founded by artist Carla Nizzola, who has over a decade's experience in the art world.
The gallery was born out of Carla's life-long passion for collecting art, natural history, antiques and curiosities.
She said: "The gallery is, in essence, an extension of my own personal collection.
"Watching people being blown away when they first see a piece in the collection is, for me, the best feeling.
"whether it’s a 4.5-billion-year-old meteorite, or one of Banksy’s latest works that catches their attention.”
