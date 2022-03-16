Environmental activists who were allegedly part of a blockade outside an oil company building in Cambridge have been arrested and charged.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) protesters began a week-long blockade outside the Schlumberger Building near Madingley Road and the M11 on Monday, March 14.

They stopped deliveries arriving onto the site, which is a research centre for a global oilfield drilling firm.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary arrested three individuals yesterday (Tuesday, March 15). They have since been charged.

Jamie Goodland, 32, of Vicarage Close, Cambridge, and Annie Hoyle, 28, of Fair Street, Cambridge have been charged with aggravated trespass.

They have been bailed and will appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on April 14.

Christopher Ford, 45, of Carlton Way, Cambridge, has been charged with aggravated trespass and criminal damage.

He has been bailed to appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on April 7.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary officers attended to ensure the safety of protesters and to allow lawful business to continue.

A police spokesperson has said that the site is now clear.

XR Cambridge explained that they want the University of Cambridge to cut ties with Schlumberger.

A spokesperson said: "We're here to stay.

"The fallout from the invasion of Ukraine has shown us that fossil fuel dependency leaves us vulnerable to eye-watering price rises when war and political strife hits oil and gas supplies.

"Schlumberger profits from our unhealthy dependence on oil and gas."

The University of Cambridge has been contacted for comment.

A statement on the Schlumberger company website reads: "With expertise in more than 120 countries, we partner with customers to create industry-changing technologies that unlock cleaner, safer access to energy for every community —including those we live and work in."