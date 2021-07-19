News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Extinction Rebellion calls to 'act now' at city centre protest

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:01 PM July 19, 2021   
Ely Extinction Rebellion members stage silent protest at Ely Cathedral

Members of the Ely Extinction Rebellion group gathered near the city's cathedral to protest in its bid to raise awareness of a 'climate emergency'. - Credit: Facebook/Extinction Rebellion Ely

Members of the Ely Extinction Rebellion group gathered to hold a ‘silent rebellion’ in the city centre in their bid to tackle climate change. 

Rebels gathered outside Ely Cathedral on Sunday, July 18 bearing signs that aim to tackle the ‘climate emergency’ during a socially distanced protest. 

Some of the messages at the silent protest, joined by adults and children, read “One world, love it” and that “there is no planet B’. 

Extinction Rebellion protesters outside Ely Cathedral

- Credit: Facebook/Extinction Rebellion Ely

One member of the Ely XR group shared their concern about climate change due to the recent hot weather. 

They said: “I sat in Ely today to show that although I'm scared, I'm also willing to step up and play my part in facing that emergency, raising awareness and asking our government and institutions to act now." 

Extinction Rebellion protesters gather outside Ely Cathedral

- Credit: Facebook/Extinction Rebellion Ely

Extinction Rebellion protesters gather outside Ely Cathedal

- Credit: Facebook/Extinction Rebellion Ely

Last October, Ely XR staged a protest outside East Cambridgeshire District Council’s offices on Nutholt Lane. 

In response, council leader, Cllr Anna Bailey, said at the time that “strides are being made” to tackle climate change locally. 

Extinction Rebellion protesters gathered outside Ely Cathedral on Sunday, July 18.

- Credit: Facebook/Extinction Rebellion Ely

Climate Change
Ely News

