Published: 12:01 PM July 19, 2021

Members of the Ely Extinction Rebellion group gathered near the city's cathedral to protest in its bid to raise awareness of a 'climate emergency'. - Credit: Facebook/Extinction Rebellion Ely

Members of the Ely Extinction Rebellion group gathered to hold a ‘silent rebellion’ in the city centre in their bid to tackle climate change.

Rebels gathered outside Ely Cathedral on Sunday, July 18 bearing signs that aim to tackle the ‘climate emergency’ during a socially distanced protest.

Some of the messages at the silent protest, joined by adults and children, read “One world, love it” and that “there is no planet B’.

One member of the Ely XR group shared their concern about climate change due to the recent hot weather.

They said: “I sat in Ely today to show that although I'm scared, I'm also willing to step up and play my part in facing that emergency, raising awareness and asking our government and institutions to act now."

Last October, Ely XR staged a protest outside East Cambridgeshire District Council’s offices on Nutholt Lane.

In response, council leader, Cllr Anna Bailey, said at the time that “strides are being made” to tackle climate change locally.