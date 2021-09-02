Extinction Rebellion hold ‘silent’ protest
- Credit: Extinction Rebellion
Members of an Ely Extinction Rebellion group gathered to hold a ‘silent rebellion’ in the city centre in their bid to immediately halt new fossil fuel exploration and financing.
Ely XR Rebels gathered outside Ely Cathedral on Sunday, August 29 bearing signs that aim to tackle climate change and biodiversity.
Some of the messages read: “It’s not just about us” and “Say no to new fossil fuel investment.”
The International Energy Agency (IEA) stated earlier this year that any new oil, gas or coal exploration cannot be allowed if there is any chance of limiting climate change to less that 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.
An IPCC report published last month described the current situation with regard to climate change as ‘code red for humanity’.
By 2100, there could be a three degrees warming and nearly a metre of sea level rise threatening low lying areas such as Cambridgeshire with increased flooding.
Ely XR say that East Cambridgeshire District Council, who declared a climate emergency in 2019, are not using their influence on the planning system properly to scrutinise developments which will increase carbon emissions.
A spokesperson for the group said: “We are calling on local MPs to push the government to reject these applications and end finance for all new oil, coal and gas exploration both at home and abroad.
Last month, Ely XR staged a ‘act now’ protest in their bid to tackle climate change.
The action on Sunday was in support of the ‘Impossible Rebellion’ in London.
“The silent rebellion was well received by the public,” they said.
“People are clearly worried about the environment and want to see more leadership on the issue from the government at all levels.
“To provide a chance for people to discuss their thoughts about climate change and biodiversity loss, we will be holding two actions this month (September)".
Ely XR is setting up a big pink table in Ely City Centre inviting people to discuss climate change and biodiversity (date tbc).
On Sunday September 26 at 2:30pm, the group will be in Market Square for another silent rebellion action.