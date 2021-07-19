Updated

Published: 12:01 PM July 19, 2021 Updated: 11:43 PM July 19, 2021

Members of the Ely Extinction Rebellion group gathered near the city's cathedral to protest in its bid to raise awareness of a 'climate emergency'. - Credit: Extinction Rebellion

Members of the Ely Extinction Rebellion group gathered to hold a ‘silent rebellion’ in the city centre in their bid to tackle climate change.

Rebels gathered outside Ely Cathedral on Sunday, July 18 bearing signs that aim to tackle the ‘climate emergency’ during a socially distanced protest.

Some of the messages at the silent protest, joined by adults and children, read “One world, love it” and that “there is no planet B".

Members of the Ely Extinction Rebellion group gathered near the city's cathedral to protest in its bid to raise awareness of a 'climate emergency'. - Credit: Facebook/Extinction Rebellion Ely

One member of the Ely XR group shared their concern about climate change due to the recent hot weather.

They said: “I sat in Ely today to show that although I'm scared, I'm also willing to step up and play my part in facing that emergency, raising awareness and asking our government and institutions to act now."

Members of the Ely Extinction Rebellion group gathered near the city's cathedral to protest in its bid to raise awareness of a 'climate emergency'. - Credit: Facebook/Extinction Rebellion Ely

Members of the Ely Extinction Rebellion group gathered near the city's cathedral to protest in its bid to raise awareness of a 'climate emergency'. - Credit: Facebook/Extinction Rebellion Ely

Last October, Ely XR staged a protest outside East Cambridgeshire District Council’s offices on Nutholt Lane.

In response, council leader, Councillor Anna Bailey, said at the time that “strides are being made” to tackle climate change locally.

Members of the Ely Extinction Rebellion group gathered near the city's cathedral to protest in its bid to raise awareness of a 'climate emergency'. - Credit: Facebook/Extinction Rebellion Ely

This remains the case.

Cllr Bailey said: “East Cambs District Council is concerned with the changing impacts of our environment and my heart goes out to all those affected by the recent events in Europe and beyond.

“Every single person has a part to play, right now, in their every-day activity, in helping to reduce their own carbon footprint.

“As a council, we have a huge role to play in taking a lead in that and helping people to make positive change.”

Cllr Bailey said the council has changed its target date to achieve net zero carbon emissions from 2050 to 2040.

She also said the council has made “considerable progress” in the first year of its Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan and are working to achieve their new aims.

Cllr Anna Bailey, leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council, said the council has been able to change its target date for net zero carbon emissions from 2050 to 2040. - Credit: East Cambridgeshire District Council

Cllr Bailey said: “With the help of residents, we approved an updated Action Plan for 2021-2022 in June and we are working hard on the new actions.

“Our new plan includes measures to reduce our own carbon emissions as well as those elsewhere in the district, and also looks to boost the natural environment in East Cambs.”

She added: “We look forward to continuing to work with organisations, community groups and residents to make a difference in East Cambs.”