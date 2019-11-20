Senior Anglia Ruskin University lecturer on day three of 'Extinction Rebellion hunger strike' outside Ely Cathedral

A senior university lecturer is starving herself outside Ely Cathedral for Extinction Rebellion.

Linda Homan of Anglia Ruskin University is on day three of her week-long hunger strike as part of a nationwide mission from Extinction Rebellion.

Ms Homan has eight grandchildren, all aged under 5, and says she wants them to "have a better world to grow up in".

She said: "I need to take strong meds, three times a day, and I so I will have half a banana to take these meds with. That will be the only food I have for the seven days.

"I am hunger striking as I have eight grandchildren all aged 5 and under, and I want them to have a better world to grow up in.

"This will only happen if governments move to protect our environment now! This hunger strike is the least I can do.

"I plan to be outside, or inside, Ely Cathedral most of these days at lunch time, except Sunday when I will be there from 9.30 until 11am."