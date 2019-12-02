Advanced search

Extinction Rebellion Ely holding '12 days of climate crisis' in run up to Christmas

PUBLISHED: 17:04 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 02 December 2019

Extinction Rebellion Ely (pictured at a demonstration earlier this year) are holding a 12-day campaign in the city in the run up to Christmas. Picture: Supplied/XR Ely/File

Extinction Rebellion Ely (pictured at a demonstration earlier this year) are holding a 12-day campaign in the city in the run up to Christmas. Picture: Supplied/XR Ely/File

XR Ely

Forget the 12 days of Christmas, Ely Extinction Rebellion are set to stage the '12 days of climate crisis' this December.

The campaigning group are gearing up to "highlight the urgency of climate emergency" with a two-week-long demonstration in the city.

Members will be taking part in peaceful demonstrations and events every day from December 1 all the way until December 12.

A spokesman said: "It is vital that governments at all levels work to help decarbonise our economy this decade.

"If Britain shows leadership over the next twelve months it will make it far more likely that something meaningful will come from the 2020 UN Climate Conference in Glasgow.

"We are encouraged that all major parties have recognised the climate emergency but voters in this election must ask 'where is your plan?'."

On Monday, December 2 at 10am the rebellion demonstrated outside Barclays to "highlight the role of the finance sector".

The spokesman added: "On December 4 at 8pm in The Cutter Inn we invite interested people and organisations to join us for a pint of climate action.

"We hope this will become a regular event where people can meet to discuss how we can get to zero carbon locally.

"On December 6 at 6pm we will hold a critical mass group cycle ride to highlight how transport in this country needs to change radically.

"We encourage people to come wearing hi viz and with flags attached to their bikes.

"On Saturday afternoon we will be giving out tree saplings and seeds in pots in the Market Square.

"We've also invited local MP candidates to collect a tree as a gift so we can ask them to vote for the three demands bill.

On Monday December 9 we will be holding a lunchtime vigil from 12:30 to 13:30 at the council offices asking 'where's your plan?'.

"The district council have declared a climate emergency, now is the time for residents to demand answers about how they plan to get to zero and whether their targets are ambitious enough to meet the challenge.

"There is a clear choice at this election, in SE cambs two candidates have put the climate emergency at the heart of their campaign and two other candidates hardly mention the issue."

For more information on the group, visit: www.facebook.com/groups/xrely/

