Advanced search

Extinct Rebellion blocks key Cambridge roads in weeklong climate change and 'social justice' protest

PUBLISHED: 13:09 16 February 2020

Extinct Rebellion has begun a weeklong protest n Cambridge. Expect delays if you're travelling into the city this week. Picture; XR YOUTH/TWITTER

Extinct Rebellion has begun a weeklong protest n Cambridge. Expect delays if you're travelling into the city this week. Picture; XR YOUTH/TWITTER

Archant

Extinction Rebellion has blocked two roads in Cambridge in a protest over climate change and "social justice".

Extinct Rebellion has begun a weeklong protest n Cambridge. Expect delays if you're travelling into the city this week. Picture; XR YOUTH/TWITTERExtinct Rebellion has begun a weeklong protest n Cambridge. Expect delays if you're travelling into the city this week. Picture; XR YOUTH/TWITTER

Police confirmed today they have used their emergency powers to officially close the two city roads.

"We are using emergency powers to close two city centre roads," said a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police

"An organisation known as Extinction Rebellion Cambridge have begun a weeklong protest and set up a base at the roundabout on Trumpington Road intersecting with The Fen Causeway."

The spokesman said they had been working with Cambridge City Council, Cambridge County Council, Highways and local transport links on ways to mitigate any disruption.

Extinct Rebellion has begun a weeklong protest n Cambridge. Expect delays if you're travelling into the city this week. Picture; XR YOUTH/TWITTERExtinct Rebellion has begun a weeklong protest n Cambridge. Expect delays if you're travelling into the city this week. Picture; XR YOUTH/TWITTER

"In order to ensure Cambridge city remains open for business, police are using emergency powers to close Fen Causeway and Trumpington Road," said the spokesman.

"Alternative routes have been put in place for vehicles and buses and the police, city and county council are urging people to consider different ways of travelling for the week.

"Pedestrians and cyclists will not be affected."

For Fen Causeway diversions are in place along Newnham Road, Silver Street and Trumpington Street (Highways are lifting the restrictions on Silver Street for the week).

Those wanting to travel along Trumpington Road will be diverted down Lensfield Road, Hills Road and Brooklands Avenue.

The route of Trumpington Park and Ride buses will be diverted, with some bus stops suspended and additional temporary ones added. There will be further information at all bus stops.

You may also want to watch:

City centre businesses, colleges and other organisations close to the blockade have been advised so they can plan appropriate contingency measures.

Anyone who commutes into the city or is planning to visit Cambridge should follow @CambridgeCops on Twitter and @Cambridgecity.police on Facebook and www.cambs.police.uk for the latest updates. You can also follow @Cambs_Traffic

Speaking about the policing response to the protest, Superintendent James Sutherland said: "We review all reports of protest both spontaneous and planned.

"We have to strike a balance between the need to allow peaceful protest within the city and the disruption that the protest itself causes.

"Whilst the protests are likely to cause disruption, we are working with our partners to mitigate this and the level of disruption caused by the protests will be constantly reviewed throughout the week."

Extinction Rebellion issued a statement saying they planned to bring the city to a halt with a week-long roadblock "if the institutions of Cambridge do not meet our three local demands on climate and social justice".

XR Cambridge and XR Youth Cambridge listed their demands as: ur three local demands on climate and social justice.

The Demands:

- The University of Cambridge must cut ties with the fossil fuel industry.

- Cambridge City Council must hold a Citizens' Assembly on Climate Justice.

- Cambridgeshire County Council must work with other relevant regional authorities to provide a plan for a just transition away from an inadequate transport system reliant on fossil fuels.

Their spokesman said: "The effects of the climate and ecological emergency are falling more heavily on disadvantaged and marginalised communities around the world, including in the UK. Any attempt to address the climate crisis must seek to bring justice to these communities.

"We need people, skills and enthusiasm. The best way to get involved is through a working group - whether you're a samba drummer or a logistics enthusiast, there's something for you."

Most Read

Burglar jailed for 12 years after he beat ‘terrified’ mum in front of her children

Littleport burglar Adrian Powell, 45, forced his way into a house and beat up a mum of three while her children watched. He was jailed for 12 years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

‘Only by chance’ no one got food poisoning says council after former March publican fined £2,000 for health and safety offences

Former March publican Nigel Marsh (left) has been ordered to pay more than �3,000 in fines and cost after admitting health and hygiene offences brought by Fenland District Council. Picture: Archant/Supplied

Man defrauded employer out of thousands by invoicing customers his bank details

A Soham man defrauded his employer Ivor Searle's out of more than £8,000 after giving customers his personal bank details when invoicing them. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Lucky escape for driver of Audi A3 that left road and overturned outside house

Lucky to be alive: The driver of this Audi A3 escaped injury today after his car left the A1101 on a bend between Littleport and Welney and overturned in a ditch. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Cambridgeshire. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Most Read

Burglar jailed for 12 years after he beat ‘terrified’ mum in front of her children

Littleport burglar Adrian Powell, 45, forced his way into a house and beat up a mum of three while her children watched. He was jailed for 12 years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

‘Only by chance’ no one got food poisoning says council after former March publican fined £2,000 for health and safety offences

Former March publican Nigel Marsh (left) has been ordered to pay more than �3,000 in fines and cost after admitting health and hygiene offences brought by Fenland District Council. Picture: Archant/Supplied

Man defrauded employer out of thousands by invoicing customers his bank details

A Soham man defrauded his employer Ivor Searle's out of more than £8,000 after giving customers his personal bank details when invoicing them. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Lucky escape for driver of Audi A3 that left road and overturned outside house

Lucky to be alive: The driver of this Audi A3 escaped injury today after his car left the A1101 on a bend between Littleport and Welney and overturned in a ditch. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Cambridgeshire. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Latest from the Ely Standard

Extinct Rebellion blocks key Cambridge roads in weeklong climate change and ‘social justice’ protest

Extinct Rebellion has begun a weeklong protest n Cambridge. Expect delays if you're travelling into the city this week. Picture; XR YOUTH/TWITTER

Pledge to have first of Mayor James Palmer’s £100,000 starter homes ready and occupied by Christmas

Mayor James Palmer and his strategic adviser Charles Roberts, They are working on delivering the first £100,000 home this year, Picture; ARCHANT

John Bercow in Ely and according to a Labour city councillor ‘all 500 in the audience fell in love with him on Valentine’s evening’

John Bercow in Ely. He was guest of Topping & Co and 500 turned up at the cathedral to hear him interviewed by David Learner. Picture; JANE LEARNER

Do you want to get hands on? Waterbeach museum is looking for new volunteers

There was fun for all the family at Farmland Museum & Denny Abbey during the October half-term last year. Pictures: DENNY ABBEY

Coronavirus precautions in place at both inland ports run by Fenland District Council

Fenland Council says that because of its role in managing two inland ports it has implemented regular checks to ensure information is widely shared on coronavirus and its threat. Picture; WISBECH PORT FACEBOOK
Drive 24