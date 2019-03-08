Charity disco at Witchford Village this weekend

Expressions Academy of Performing Arts is hosting a charity disco at Witchford Village Hall on Sunday June 2 from 3-5pm. Archant

Expressions Academy of Performing Arts is hosting a charity disco at Witchford Village Hall on Sunday June 2 from 3-5pm.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The group is aiming to raise money for the charity Blue Smile, which aims to help with the mental wellbeing of primary school children in Cambridgeshire schools.

You may also want to watch:

There is a buffet for children as well as small cakes and drinks for adults at a small cost.

Tickets are £6 for children only, adults get in free.

Buy a ticket from Shelley at the post office in Witchford, directly through Kathryn Edkins via expressionsacademyely@gmail.com or Claire Cutter via c_eisold@hotmail.com

For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/817516501959680/?ti=icl