Charity disco at Witchford Village this weekend

PUBLISHED: 15:53 30 May 2019

Expressions Academy of Performing Arts is hosting a charity disco at Witchford Village Hall on Sunday June 2 from 3-5pm.

The group is aiming to raise money for the charity Blue Smile, which aims to help with the mental wellbeing of primary school children in Cambridgeshire schools.

There is a buffet for children as well as small cakes and drinks for adults at a small cost.

Tickets are £6 for children only, adults get in free.

Buy a ticket from Shelley at the post office in Witchford, directly through Kathryn Edkins via expressionsacademyely@gmail.com or Claire Cutter via c_eisold@hotmail.com

For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/817516501959680/?ti=icl

