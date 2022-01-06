News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Lorraine rides crest of wave after finding 'hidden gem'

John Elworthy

Published: 12:56 PM January 6, 2022
Exciting times for Old Tiger Stables, Soham,

Exciting times for Old Tiger Stables, Soham, as the move to new HQ gets under way - Credit: Old Tiger Stables

Lorraine Webster says the discovery of a “hidden gem” will take her business to a new level with the ambition of putting her home town firmly on the tourist map. 

She has taken on North Angle Farm, Soham, via a county council estates tenancy – and more than 26 acres of land – to relocate Old Tiger Stables that she began 35 years ago. 

Lorraine is busy moving the stables from Northfield Road, Soham, which she has built up to employ up to 10 staff, provide stabling for 60 horses and attracts more than 300 regular riders.  

“When the chance to move to North Angle came up, it was irresistible,” she said. “Situated where it is – close to the town but in a great rural setting – was liking finding a hidden gem.”   

A planning application to East Cambridgeshire District Council, if successful, will also enable her to extend the farm house, create two stable blocks, a hay barn and outdoor floodlit arenas.  

Lorraine hopes that over the next two years, she will be able to add a farm shop and coffee shop.  

She is also keen to continue her work with RDA allowing disabled or riders with special needs to attend on a regular basis.  

And the Old Tiger Stables is also a Pony Club centre, with an approved coaching and training programme.  

She has told planners that the existing stables are supported by 10 acres of rented paddocks but the landowner had advised they may want them back. If that happened the stables would be in jeopardy. 

If all goes to plan Lorraine hopes that her new centre will also help with an initiative to connect children and teenagers with behavioural issues with horses to assist those with mental health issues. 

Discovering North Angles Farm came after months of searching and she is hopeful the works needed can be funded by releasing her former site for housing.  

Lorraine says not only will the move ensure retention of her current staff, but could rise to an additional six instructors and six-yard staff being needed.  

North Angle Farm is on the western side of Soham and close to the new rail station. 

Coincidentally opposite her is South Angle Farm Park which has developed into a successful family run, petting farm with café and picnic area. 

Horses
Soham News

