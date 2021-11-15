The secretary of Littleport Ex-Servicemens Club has thanked those who helped make it “a team effort” to raise funds for charity.

Peter Ginn canvassed to local businesses for donations of raffle prizes and was backed by residents in raising £1,056.50 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Peter, who displayed the cheque with Beth Neale, said: “It was a team effort.

“The club wants to thank all the brilliant cake makers and all the shops and sponsors from both Ely and Littleport who made it happen.”

Peter also thanked Lisa Francis for organising the running of the event, the Wednesday bingo crowd and those who contributed to the bucket collection during the club’s Saturday rock and roll night.

“We must thank our darts teams who gave generously,” he said.

“And, of course, a big thank you to those who came along on the day of the coffee morning to be served by Debbie Dews, Joan Sharpe, Jenny Clark, Rita Newell and Beth Neale, all of whom did a highly commendable job.”