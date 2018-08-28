Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ely Labour Party calls for radical rethink and want 50 of the former RAF homes in the city to be set aside for social housing

PUBLISHED: 14:50 20 December 2018

Mayor James Palmer said that the site would be “refurbished, revamped” as he welcomed plans for the derelict site. Here he is pictured with leader of East Cambs District Council Cllr Charles Roberts. Picture: JAMES PALMER OFFICE

Mayor James Palmer said that the site would be “refurbished, revamped” as he welcomed plans for the derelict site. Here he is pictured with leader of East Cambs District Council Cllr Charles Roberts. Picture: JAMES PALMER OFFICE

Archant

Ely Labour Party has called for East Cambridgeshire District Council to keep 50 of the former RAF homes in the city for social housing rather than the 15 they propose to set aside for ‘affordable’ homes.

Ed Carlsson Brown, Ely Labour’s housing spokesperson, challenged the council’s plan to sell on most of the bulk of the houses to private buyers “generating substantial profits to be shared with the Cambridge and Peterborough Combined Authority”.

Labour believes buying the houses “is a once in a lifetime opportunity to provide much needed social housing for local families struggling to find somewhere affordable to rent in Ely.”

Mr Carlsson Brown said: “There is no need to sell off these publicly owned houses to make a quick profit. Like the luxury houses built on the Barton Road car park, the council is ignoring the needs of local residents to make a quick profit for the council’s own trading company by selling off public assets. We are challenging the council to

The Labour spokesperson said: “If the council retain 50 houses for local families the sale of the remaining 38 houses and surrounding land for development will generate funds to repay half the £24m loan from the mayor of the Combined Authority. East Cambridgeshire District Council can then raise the remaining funds from the Public Works Loan Board. “

He claimed the council’s plan to sell most of the homes on the Princess-of-Wales hospital site to private buyers would generate a huge profit.

“We say keep the majority of these homes for local families to pay social rents,” he said.

“Too many ordinary working families are being forced to move away due to unaffordable private rents and sky-high property prices. Building luxury homes on the Barton Road car park doesn’t help ordinary working families in Ely.

“Selling off the RAF homes to private buyers will only attract more people from Cambridge and beyond to move to Ely and add to the commuter congestion on the A10 and overcrowded trains.”

Labour says funding for new council house schemes is available on cheap 30 year terms from the Public Works Loan Board.

The combined authority has agreed to lend East Cambs District Council £24million to buy the 88 “derelict” former RAF homes in Ely, despite fears it represents a large proportion of the authority’s funding for affordable homes.

Buying the homes, which have been derelict for “a number of years”, was branded a “quick win” in bringing new affordable housing to the region.

This week East Cambridgeshire District Council said it would begin the first stage of setting up East Cambridgeshire Housing Association. They will then apply for stage one consent to the Social Housing Regulator to become a not-for-profit registered provider of affordable housing.

Councillor Charles Roberts, Leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council, said: “This is a great step in the right direction for the council. If our full application is accepted, it will allow us to make our mark in providing our district the mixed tenure housing stock it needs.

“Whilst this is early stages, I am very excited for what’s potentially to come and the difference we could make for our district to provide local houses for local people.”

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Hours after CCTV images were plastered over social media, shoplifter hands back stolen item, shop accepts apology and closes the book on the incident

Little Roos closes the book on shoplifting incident after thief hands back stolen gift set and store accepts his apology. A social media campaign had circulated CCTV images of him. Picture: LITTLE ROOS

Fordham Primary is among the top three schools in Cambridgeshire

Fordham Primary School plans. It has been rated among the top three primary schools in Cambridgeshire. Picture: FORDHAM PRIMARY

Ely man and his brother who submitted multiple versions of their tax returns to claim repayments of nearly £50,000 are sentenced for tax fraud

Two brothers - including one from Ely - who submitted multiple versions of their tax returns to claim repayments of nearly £50,000 have been sentenced for tax fraud. Picture: HM REVENUE & CUSTOMS.

Mayor Palmer’s town councillor father refused permission to build two chalet bungalows at Soham in a next door field

Soham town councillor Christopher Palmer (right) has been refused permission to build two bungalows next to his son. Mayor James Palmer, in Soham. East Cambs Council says there were no special circumstances to allow it. Picture: ELY STANDARD

Woman, aged 22, dies following serious crash on M11 southbound near Trumpington

A young woman has died following a crash on the M11 near Trumpington. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Updated: Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Latest from the Ely Standard

Ely Labour Party calls for radical rethink and want 50 of the former RAF homes in the city to be set aside for social housing

Mayor James Palmer said that the site would be “refurbished, revamped” as he welcomed plans for the derelict site. Here he is pictured with leader of East Cambs District Council Cllr Charles Roberts. Picture: JAMES PALMER OFFICE

Remembrance service in Ely for tragic loss of airmen in Second World War Battle of Heligoland Bight

A poignant service was held at Ely Cathedral to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Heligoland Bight which saw the tragic loss of dozens of airmen. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Competition winner Kevin pulls the plunger to demolish ‘iconic’ 56m high Barrington chimney

The ‘iconic’ Barrington chimney was demolished today (December 20). Picture: RED CROW

Calls for better transparency and scrutiny after it is revealed that deputy council leader to get council loan to improve his council owned home

Cllr Roger Hickford is the deputy leader of Cambs County Council and rents Manor Farm, Girton, from the council. Cllr Lucy Nethsingha has raised transparency issues over when councillors knew of a commercial loan to Cllr Hickford. Picture: ARCHANT

Students watch ‘very poignant’ road safety exercise by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Ely crew

Students at Witchford Village College were taught a lesson in road safety by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue. Picture: TWITTER / @CAMBSFRS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists