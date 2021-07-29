News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

'Legend' ex-racehorse who won over £700,000 retires

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:28 AM July 29, 2021   
Ex-racehorse Old Vic on the British Racing Society gallops in 2014 

Ex-racehorse Old Vic is already settling in at the National Stud, having won over £700,000 in his impressive career. He is pictured on the British Racing Society gallops in 201 . - Credit: BRITISH RACING SOCIETY

An ex-racehorse who won more than £700,000 in prize money throughout his career is retiring after 10 years of service.

A favourite amongst staff and trainees, the Grade 1 winning 23-year-old is already settling in to his new retirement home at the National Stud. 

During his time at The BRS, he would have helped hundreds of young trainees learn their craft and provided a once in a lifetime achievement for some to say they have ridden a Grade 1 winning racehorse. 

Ex-racehorse Old Vic is already settling in at the National Stud

Ex-racehorse Old Vic is already settling in at the National Stud, having won over £700,000 in his impressive career. - Credit: THE BRITISH RACING SCHOOL

During his career, Our Vic won in excess of £700,000 in prize money, with his biggest win being when he landed the Totesport Bowl at Aintree, beating Kauto Start by a nose.   

He was partnered that day by Timmy Murphy who said, on news of his retirement “I would like to wish a very happy second retirement to Victor.  

Ex-racehorse Old Vic is already settling in at the National Stud,

Ex-racehorse Old Vic is already settling in at the National Stud, having won over £700,000 in his impressive career. He is pictured in 2016. - Credit: THE BRITISH RACING SOCIETY

You may also want to watch:

“What a legend he has been for me and everyone at BRS. He was the very first winner I rode for Mr Johnson in the Renoldstown at Ascot.  

“And we had many great days after the Ryanair at Cheltenham and the Bowl at Aintree being two of his finest days. Enjoy!”  

Most Read

  1. 1 Eight page enforcement notice wrapped round giant cuppa  
  2. 2 Fire crews called to stables building blaze
  3. 3 7 of the most expensive houses on the market in Cambridgeshire right now
  1. 4 Man with rare heart condition shares how free location app saved his life
  2. 5 Cant's Drove loses 'worst road in the Fens' title
  3. 6 Jail for 'predator' who raped vulnerable woman in children's play park
  4. 7 'Support this local attraction,’ MP urges on museum visit
  5. 8 Have a BREW-TIFUL day says the pub with a giant tea cup outside  
  6. 9 9 hidden gems of East Anglia by rail from Cambridgeshire
  7. 10 Threatening domestic abuser tracked and assaulted ex partner of 10 years
Horse Racing
Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Barclays Bank on Broad Street, March has closed its doors today (July 23) - the third Fenland branch to do so in two years.

Alternative banking available as local branch closes

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia train

British Transport Police | Updated

Person dies after being struck by a train near Cambridge

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Whittlesey Aquapark. , Whittlesey Tuesday 20 July 2021. Picture by Terry Harris.

Fenland District Council

Aquapark boss hits back at threat of enforcement

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Welney Wetland Centre, near Wisbech

Days Out Guide | Gallery

7 of the prettiest villages to visit in East Cambs and Fenland

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus