'Legend' ex-racehorse who won over £700,000 retires
- Credit: BRITISH RACING SOCIETY
An ex-racehorse who won more than £700,000 in prize money throughout his career is retiring after 10 years of service.
A favourite amongst staff and trainees, the Grade 1 winning 23-year-old is already settling in to his new retirement home at the National Stud.
During his time at The BRS, he would have helped hundreds of young trainees learn their craft and provided a once in a lifetime achievement for some to say they have ridden a Grade 1 winning racehorse.
During his career, Our Vic won in excess of £700,000 in prize money, with his biggest win being when he landed the Totesport Bowl at Aintree, beating Kauto Start by a nose.
He was partnered that day by Timmy Murphy who said, on news of his retirement “I would like to wish a very happy second retirement to Victor.
“What a legend he has been for me and everyone at BRS. He was the very first winner I rode for Mr Johnson in the Renoldstown at Ascot.
“And we had many great days after the Ryanair at Cheltenham and the Bowl at Aintree being two of his finest days. Enjoy!”
