Ex-England cricketer Lydia Greenway visited pupils at King's Ely as the school launched its summer term of sport. - Credit: King's Ely

Pupils at King’s Ely were put through their paces during a visit from a former England cricketer.

Lydia Greenway visited the school on April 21 as she took part in activities with boys and girls from year seven to 13 as part of the launch of King’s Ely’s summer term of school sport.

Greenway, who played for England between 2003 and 2016, featured in 14 test matches, 126 one-day internationals and 85 Twenty20 internationals for her country and played county cricket for Kent.

She is also now a head coach at the ‘cricket for girls’ coaching programme.

Alex Meddle, head of cricket at King’s Ely, said: “Lydia has played for England over 200 times and was named the world’s best female cricketer in 2010.

“Lydia commented on how well-behaved our pupils were and how much they played the game with a smile on their face. We had a brilliant afternoon of cricket in the sun!”