Published: 2:54 PM January 25, 2021 Updated: 4:16 PM January 25, 2021

George Ginn, a former Soham town councillor, will aim to raise funds for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity by completing one million steps in 100 days. - Credit: Arthur Rank Hospice Charity/George Ginn

A former town councillor is aiming to complete one million steps in 100 days for charity.

George Ginn from Soham accepted the challenge from Arthur Rank Hospice Charity to take on the task between January 11 and April 20, where he looks to raise £100.

Endurance challenges are not uncommon for George, who completed the London Marathon 21 years ago, and for his latest feat, he plans to walk an average of five miles a day so he can meet his target.

Writing on his fundraising page, George said: “I have a Methodist Church friend who is currently in a hospice and also in memory of another friend who I used to visit in his home and later on in an Arthur Rank Hospice.

“I appreciate the wonderful level of care which is given by the staff to the people staying in their residence.”

To donate, visit: https://arhc.enthuse.com/pf/george-ginn.