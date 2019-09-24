Advanced search

Spooky! Soham Pumpkin Fair is now 45 years old - here's everything you need to know about the annual celebration

24 September, 2019 - 16:47
Soham Pumpkin Fair 2018. Picture: Rob Morris/Archant

Soham Pumpkin Fair 2018. Picture: Rob Morris/Archant

Archant

As Halloween approaches, Soham is getting ready for its 45th annual pumpkin fair - here's everything you need to know.

The spooky event, which has been running since 1975, is being held at the Soham Recreation Grounds on Saturday, September 28.

This year's theme is the '75th anniversary of the Soham rail disaster' and to commemorate, there will be themed competitions and activities.

The event will see performances from Dad's Army singers, a George Formby tribute as well as activities led by Soham Museum and much more.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman said: "In the morning, between 9.30 and 11.30, we are busy booking in entries for our various competitions; then in the afternoon we open to the general public.

"This year, for the first time, we will be holding a pet show run by Perfeq Pets.

"There will also be performances from local schools and groups including ferret racing, Irish dancing and martial arts.

"There are regular favourites appearing too: the Zorbs; a collection of classic vehicles; charity stalls; a craft tent; a fun fair and of course a BBQ, refreshments and a wide range of food and produce.

"We end the afternoon with a raffle and prize giving ceremony."

This year's event will benefit St Andrews Church, Soham Community Group and the Friends of Soham Village College.

Most Read

What an amazing night - the winners and finalists enjoying their success at the 2019 Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards 2019 Business of the Year Bluebire Care

Theft of a BMW from outside victim’s home was one of a series of crimes involving vehicles over the weekend in East Cambs

Stolen BMW from Fordham. Police in East Cambs are investigating this and other vehicle related offences in the district at the weekend Picture; DUNCAN DAVY

Were you there? Here is our special photo gallery of guests arriving for the 2019 Ely Standard Business Awards

It was a full house in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral for the 2019 Ely Standard Business awards and among those welcoming guests at a pre-awards reception was Cllr Lis Every, chair of East Cambridgeshire District Council, our headline sponsor.

Full steam ahead as Cambridgeshire Freemasons raise £1,000

It was full steam ahead for Cambridgeshire Freemasons after £1,000 was raised at a garden party jointly run by two local lodges. Picture: MICHAEL HINTON.

Inside the ‘survive and thrive’ farm where 1,000 people could live if society breaks down

The farm where Peter Dawe hopes to create a new community. Photo: Peter Dawe

Most Read

What an amazing night - the winners and finalists enjoying their success at the 2019 Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards 2019 Business of the Year Bluebire Care

Theft of a BMW from outside victim’s home was one of a series of crimes involving vehicles over the weekend in East Cambs

Stolen BMW from Fordham. Police in East Cambs are investigating this and other vehicle related offences in the district at the weekend Picture; DUNCAN DAVY

Were you there? Here is our special photo gallery of guests arriving for the 2019 Ely Standard Business Awards

It was a full house in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral for the 2019 Ely Standard Business awards and among those welcoming guests at a pre-awards reception was Cllr Lis Every, chair of East Cambridgeshire District Council, our headline sponsor.

Full steam ahead as Cambridgeshire Freemasons raise £1,000

It was full steam ahead for Cambridgeshire Freemasons after £1,000 was raised at a garden party jointly run by two local lodges. Picture: MICHAEL HINTON.

Inside the ‘survive and thrive’ farm where 1,000 people could live if society breaks down

The farm where Peter Dawe hopes to create a new community. Photo: Peter Dawe

Latest from the Ely Standard

Council reveals why Kennett is vital whilst fears expressed over ‘impact Brexit will have on access to skilled foreign workers’

Site where new houses will be built at Kennett. East Cambs Council through its trading arm has emphasised the importance of the revenue to be gained from their involvement in the scheme in a new business plan just release. Picture:: TERRY HARRIS

Background to the Ely Standard Business Awards winners - and more photos of our guests enjoying the celebrations at Ely Cathedral

Guests enjoying a sumptious dinner at the Ely Cathedral as the 2019 Ely Standard Business Awards got into full flow.

Inside the ‘survive and thrive’ farm where 1,000 people could live if society breaks down

The farm where Peter Dawe hopes to create a new community. Photo: Peter Dawe

‘Here’s to the hero inside all of us’ – Ely Hero Awards 2019 present £1313 to charity Fen House

It was a night to recognise the impact that the Ely Hero Awards has on the community as £1313 was handed over to charity partner Fen House. Mayor Mike Rouse is pictured with former Fen House patient Hugh, staff Lisa, Roxy and Luke from Infiniti Graphics. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Spooky! Soham Pumpkin Fair is now 45 years old – here’s everything you need to know about the annual celebration

Soham Pumpkin Fair 2018. Picture: Rob Morris/Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists