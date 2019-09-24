Spooky! Soham Pumpkin Fair is now 45 years old - here's everything you need to know about the annual celebration

Soham Pumpkin Fair 2018. Picture: Rob Morris/Archant Archant

As Halloween approaches, Soham is getting ready for its 45th annual pumpkin fair - here's everything you need to know.

The spooky event, which has been running since 1975, is being held at the Soham Recreation Grounds on Saturday, September 28.

This year's theme is the '75th anniversary of the Soham rail disaster' and to commemorate, there will be themed competitions and activities.

The event will see performances from Dad's Army singers, a George Formby tribute as well as activities led by Soham Museum and much more.

A spokesman said: "In the morning, between 9.30 and 11.30, we are busy booking in entries for our various competitions; then in the afternoon we open to the general public.

"This year, for the first time, we will be holding a pet show run by Perfeq Pets.

"There will also be performances from local schools and groups including ferret racing, Irish dancing and martial arts.

"There are regular favourites appearing too: the Zorbs; a collection of classic vehicles; charity stalls; a craft tent; a fun fair and of course a BBQ, refreshments and a wide range of food and produce.

"We end the afternoon with a raffle and prize giving ceremony."

This year's event will benefit St Andrews Church, Soham Community Group and the Friends of Soham Village College.