The four-day Ely Eel Festival is back this May to 'celebrate the origins of the humble eel' – here's everything you need to know

One of East Cambridgeshire’s biggest events is just one month away – here is everything you need to know about Ely Eel Festival 2019.

Organised by the Visit Ely team, the festival runs from May 3 to 6 and this year will see the return of the Eel Food Safari, a selection of food outlets cooking up eel-inspired meals.

The annual 'Eel Parade' kicks of Saturday's celebrations where the city will be celebrating 16 years of the Eel Festival through Ely's High Street.

Ellie, who has been repaired by Babylon Arts, will be followed by the newly formed, Cambridgeshire Music SambaFest made up of over 150 students.

Follow them down to the river and into Jubilee Gardens where a whole host of eel related activities take place.

Highlights include the Town Criers' Championships and the World Eel Throwing Competition – no eels will be harmed in this competition, just stuffed toys.

Rounding up the weekend is the ever popular two-day Food and Drink Festival which is now in its sixth year.

There will also be a beer tent and cocktail bar with some live music to enjoy and back on St Mary's Green is the Kitchen Pantry with a selection of goodies up for grabs.

This year, the festival has a healthy twist as they welcome the nutritionist from TV series such as How to Lose Weight Well, Eat Well for Less and “ugar Free Farm.

Whilst there is a nod to the health conscious there is also plenty of naughty but nice combinations as well.

The second celebrity is award-winning Italian chef Aldo Zilli who will be providing a master class in pasta making, a demo not to be missed.

Also, there will be the chance to personally meet and greet the celebrity chefs for a Q&A hour at “Conversation With” sessions at Oliver Cromwell's House.

The festival also has its very own ice cream! Four-year-old Rose won a competition to develop a flavour with festival favourite Jack's Gelato.

She came up with a rose fondant and dark chocolate combination, aptly named Rose's ice cream. The flavour will be on sale at the Food and Drink Festival.

For the full festival programme or for more information, visit: www.elyeelfestival.co.uk