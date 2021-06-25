Published: 3:58 PM June 25, 2021 Updated: 4:03 PM June 25, 2021

Cambridge university student Eva Carroll has completed six marathons so far this year in aid of international children’s charity Plan International UK. - Credit: PLAN INTERNATIONAL UK

A teenage girl from Cambridgeshire who ran six marathons in six months raised £1,300 for charity - and plans to run six more.

Cambridge university student Eva Carroll has completed her sixth marathon in support of international children’s charity Plan International UK.

In January, the 19-year-old set herself the challenge of running a marathon a month this year to show solidarity with girls around the world.

“I couldn’t stand being in lockdown and feeling so helpless, so I decided to run these marathons for every girl and woman in this world who deserves better”, she said.

“I wanted to raise money for Plan International because to me it represents a hope of a better world where we can achieve gender equality”.

The student is also a member of Plan International UK’s Youth Advisory Panel and has been an advocate for the charity’s 'crime not compliment' campaign, which aims to make all public sexual harassment illegal.

“My March marathon was definitely the hardest but also most empowering as it was immediately after the conversation the UK had about violence against women and girls following the death of Sarah Everard," Eva added.

“On almost every single training run and marathon I have been harassed by men.

"It is not normal; it should not happen. When that happens, I remind myself that this is just one of the reasons I am running 12 marathons in 2021 and it motivates me to keep going.

"I wanted to reclaim exercise as something which made me feel strong and happy inside at the same time as helping girls all over the world.”

The money Eva has raised is enough to help 20 girls in Nepal to leave exploitative work and return to school.

Alan Gosschalk, director of fundraising at Plan International UK, said: “We are hugely grateful for Eva’s efforts.

"Running a marathon per month for a year is an impressive and inspiring challenge.

"She is raising vital funds for Plan International UK’s work for gender equality and to support girls around the world during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.”

A single donation of £10 is enough to keep a girl in school for a whole month in Uganda.

Donate to support Eva and equality for girls around the world via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/eva-carroll

For more information on the charity, visit plan-uk.org/step-up-for-girls-challenge