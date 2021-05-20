Published: 1:08 PM May 20, 2021

Socially-distanced events series The Estate Festival will take place at Turvey House, Bedfordshire, from May 27 to June 27. - Credit: THE ESTATE FESTIVAL

Atomic Kitten, S Club, Joel Corry and The Shapeshifers are among the artists who will perform at a new socially-distanced festival series.

The Estate Festival is taking over the Grade I listed Turvey House in Bedfordshire across five consecutive weekends.

Taking place from May 27 to June 27, it will see the best in dance music perform against a backdrop of 150 acres of parkland by the River Great Ouse.

Socially-distanced events series The Estate Festival will take place at Turvey House, Bedfordshire, from May 27 to June 27. - Credit: THE ESTATE FESTIVAL

There will be exclusive 18+ music events from Thursdays through to Sunday evenings; Bongo’s Bingo will bring their social extravaganza on Thursdays.

The weekend music line-up, meanwhile, includes Horse Meat Disco, Patrick Topping, Melé, Monki, Sam Divine, Denis Sulta, Sam Divine will Fat Tony, The Shapeshifters, Jonas Blue, Eats Everything and Solardo.

Socially-distanced events series The Estate Festival will take place at Turvey House, Bedfordshire, from May 27 to June 27. - Credit: THE ESTATE FESTIVAL

The Estate Festival is in part run by Robyn Isherwood, the founder of Gisburne Park Pop Up, one of the only live music events to happen in the UK last summer.

You may also want to watch:

"The festival will feature hexagonal plots, each large enough for a social bubble of six and equipped with deck chairs, umbrellas and tables," say organsiers.

Socially-distanced events series The Estate Festival will take place at Turvey House, Bedfordshire, from May 27 to June 27. The site map is pictured. - Credit: THE ESTATE FESTIVAL

"Attendees will be able to relax, socialise and dance. Table service will be a key component, with designated bars bringing delicious food and drink directly to festival-goers."

Visit The Estate Festival website for full line-ups, dates and tickets, visit