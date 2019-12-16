Advanced search

Cocaine worth £12,000 and £6,000 in cash uncovered in police raid at Chettisham house

PUBLISHED: 10:42 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:42 16 December 2019

Cocaine worth £12,000 and over £6,000 in cash was uncovered by police when they raided a house in Chettisham after a "clumsy" dealer left his back door unlocked.

Erjon Madani, of Lynn Road, has been charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply cocaine and acquire/use/possess criminal property.

The 27-year-old was arrested on Friday (December 13) at his home by the Southern Impact Team following a section 23 misuse of drugs act warrant.

"The Southern Impact Team were back disrupting organised crime on Friday and locking up suspected drug dealers," said a police spokesman.

"The team executed a drugs warrant in Chettisham, with the clumsy dealer leaving his back door unlocked. In an advent calendar style, this was the chosen door.

"Over the Christmas period expect to see the Southern Impact Team raiding houses near you.

"Like Father Christmas we always appreciate a mince pie and glass of milk if there is one going spare."

Madani is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court.

