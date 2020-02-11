Advanced search

Erasmus+ project involving King's Ely and three European schools gets underway

11 February, 2020 - 08:30
Erasmus+ project involving King’s Ely and three European schools gets underway. Picture: JORDAN DAY

Erasmus+ project involving King's Ely and three European schools gets underway. Picture: JORDAN DAY

Archant

Students with a love for learning languages and experiencing different cultures are reaping the benefits of a new Erasmus+ project involving King's Ely and schools in Italy, France and Turkey.

Erasmus+ project involving King’s Ely and three European schools gets underway. Picture: JORDAN DAYErasmus+ project involving King’s Ely and three European schools gets underway. Picture: JORDAN DAY

King's Ely has recently hosted the first student exchange element of the new two-year Erasmus+ funded programme called 'RISE the life'.

It involves three partner schools - Liceo Roiti in Ferrara, Italy; Lycée Saint Cricq in Pau, France; and Erbakir Fen Lisesi in Denizli, Turkey.

Thirty students and members of staff from the partner schools spent a week at King's Ely, enjoying a host of lessons and activities themed around renewable energy.

There were also science workshops to test and evaluate a range of wind turbines and a geography project where pupils evaluated a variety of Geographic Information System (GIS) data to decide on the location for a wind farm in the local area.

The busy schedule also involved King's Ely and partner school pupils working together in teams to present their projects and findings to staff and students, a talk by Adam Fellows, an offshore wind energy expert, and the planting of a tree in the school grounds to commemorate RISE the Life.

The tree is a Liquidambar Styraciflua tree, also known as a Sweet Gum tree, which are regarded for their carbon dioxide absorbing abilities.

Students and staff also enjoyed tours of Ely Cathedral, excursions to Cambridge and London, and trips to several local amenities.

Jane Thomas, vice principal academic at King's Ely, said: "This was the first stage of RISE the Life and what a success it was.

"Whether it was collaborating together on research projects or enjoying a bowling evening with our newly made friends, it was a really fulfilling week and we are all thoroughly looking forward to the next stages of the project, investigating wave energy in France, geothermal power in Italy and solar power in Turkey.

"Thank you to everyone who made the first part of RISE the Life such a success, including all students and staff, and of course our host families, without whom the project would not be able to function."

The programme is running until 2021 students and staff will travel to Italy, France and Turkey.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Lucky escape for driver of Audi A3 that left road and overturned outside house

Lucky to be alive: The driver of this Audi A3 escaped injury today after his car left the A1101 on a bend between Littleport and Welney and overturned in a ditch. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

Cambridgeshire pub forced to remove ‘unsafe’ sign as Storm Ciara hits the county

The Fox pub in Burwell had their sign removed by firefighters after it became unsafe during Storm Ciara. Picture: Facebook/The Fox Burwell

There’s SNOW-WAY! First pictures as snow begins to settle in the Fens after Storm Ciara

First pictures of the snow arriving in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Ross Chapman

Soham’s Viva Youth Theatre to bring Shrek the Musical to life at The Maltings in Ely

Soham-based Viva Youth Theatre will perform Shrek the Musical at The Maltings in Ely from March 3 to 7. Picture: BRIDGET HICKISH

Storm Ciara: M11 and the A505 re-open following Duxford war museum hangar roof scare

Part of a hangar roof at Duxford war museum that has broken away during Storm Ciara. Picture; Myles Cooper-Bradley

Most Read

Lucky escape for driver of Audi A3 that left road and overturned outside house

Lucky to be alive: The driver of this Audi A3 escaped injury today after his car left the A1101 on a bend between Littleport and Welney and overturned in a ditch. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

Cambridgeshire pub forced to remove ‘unsafe’ sign as Storm Ciara hits the county

The Fox pub in Burwell had their sign removed by firefighters after it became unsafe during Storm Ciara. Picture: Facebook/The Fox Burwell

There’s SNOW-WAY! First pictures as snow begins to settle in the Fens after Storm Ciara

First pictures of the snow arriving in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Ross Chapman

Soham’s Viva Youth Theatre to bring Shrek the Musical to life at The Maltings in Ely

Soham-based Viva Youth Theatre will perform Shrek the Musical at The Maltings in Ely from March 3 to 7. Picture: BRIDGET HICKISH

Storm Ciara: M11 and the A505 re-open following Duxford war museum hangar roof scare

Part of a hangar roof at Duxford war museum that has broken away during Storm Ciara. Picture; Myles Cooper-Bradley

Latest from the Ely Standard

Forget Storm Ciara! ‘Very strong winds and potential disruption’ to hit Cambridgeshire in Storm Dennis

Make way for Storm Dennis! Strong winds to hit Cambridgeshire this weekend. Picture: MetOffice UK

Soham Town Rangers stake their claim to win thousands from Buildbase ‘transfer deal’ competition

Soham Town Rangers have staked their claim in Buildbases £100k transfer deal competition, where they hope to receive £25,000 to help improve their Julius Martin Lane ground. Picture: SOHAM TOWN RANGERS FC

Erasmus+ project involving King’s Ely and three European schools gets underway

Erasmus+ project involving King’s Ely and three European schools gets underway. Picture: JORDAN DAY

‘Only by chance’ no one got food poisoning says council after former March publican fined £2,000 for health and safety offences

Former March publican Nigel Marsh (left) has been ordered to pay more than �3,000 in fines and cost after admitting health and hygiene offences brought by Fenland District Council. Picture: Archant/Supplied

Man who died in four-vehicle collision on A16 is named

A man died after a collision on the A16 at Newborough. Pictures: SUPPLIED
Drive 24