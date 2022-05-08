Alun Bradshaw with friend and colleague Pete Mills, who cycled alongside him during his epic marathon challenge. - Credit: National Deaf Children's Society

A Cambridgeshire man completed a gruelling multiple marathon challenge for deaf children





Alun Bradshaw, 51, embarked on his epic 156-mile challenge for the National Deaf Children’s Society.

Alun ran the equivalent of six full marathons in five days, starting in Hunstanton on April 24 and finishing in Felixstowe on April 28.

His route took him from Hunstanton to Felixstowe via Sheringham, West Somerton, Lowestoft and Knodishall.

He was supported by friend and colleague Pete Mills, who cycled alongside, and by his parents, who followed him each day.

Alun was inspired to fundraise for the charity because his daughter, Darcey, was identified as deaf at pre-school and now wears hearing aids.

The family is receiving ongoing support from the charity.

He has raised £4,570 so far and is close to his target of £5,000 for the charity, which supports the UK’s 50,000 deaf children, 427 of them in Cambridgeshire.

Alun lives in March with his wife Rebecca and their children Charlie, 16, and Darcey, 11.

He said: “I wanted to push my limits as an athlete and raise lots of money for this great charity because of the support they have shown and given us as a family.

“It felt wonderful to run down to the finishing point and complete the challenge. The generosity of people along the route was amazing. People asking what and why we were doing it and then giving us cash along the way.

“It was their good wishes that kept me going.”

Melissa Jones, who supports fundraisers for the National Deaf Children’s Society, said: “I want to say a huge thank you to Alun for taking on this superhuman challenge for us. It was a truly awe-inspiring feat and we’re so proud of you.

“The National Deaf Children’s Society is dedicated to supporting the UK’s 50,000 deaf children and their families. The efforts of selfless fundraisers like Alun will help us to keep on doing our vital work, now and into the future.”

Those wishing to make a donation can still do so by visiting here

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alun-bradshaw1

The National Deaf Children’s Society is the leading charity dedicated to creating a world without barriers for deaf children and their families.



