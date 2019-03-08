£27m next phase of multi-million pound project to improve Ouse Washes flood storage reservoir to be explained at Welney and Earith meetings

Previous work at Welney . Picture; EA Archant

People can find out more about the £27m plan for the next phase of a multi-million pound project to improve the Ouse Washes Flood Storage Reservoir at two drop-in sessions.

The Environment Agency will raise the Middle Level Barrier Bank of the reservoir and part of the South Level Barrier Bank.

Drop-in events will be at on June 25 from 4pm to 8pm at Rector's Hall, Earith, and on June 25 at The William Marshall Centre, Hurn Road, Welney, from 2pm to 8pm.

The Ouse Washes Flood Storage Reservoir is on the River Great Ouse north east of Huntingdon.

The flood storage reservoir is approximately 33km (22 miles) long, 1.7km (0.5miles) wide and covers an area of approximately 2,000ha. When full, it stores approximately 90,000,000 cubic metres of water above the surrounding land. This is enough water to fill Wembley Stadium 22 times.

Aerial view of the Ouse Washes and the Welney Wash road flooded.. Picture; EA Aerial view of the Ouse Washes and the Welney Wash road flooded.. Picture; EA

The reservoir protects thousands of properties, roads, railways and more than 67,000 hectares of farmland from winter flooding.

Works started in 2017 at Welmore Lake Sluice and Sutton Gault. Last summer work took place at Welney and between Earith and Mepal on the Middle Level Barrier Bank and between Sutton Gault and Chain Corner on the South Level Barrier Bank.

This year's phase of work will see clay material imported from local quarries to raise the crest level of the Middle Level Barrier Bank between Mepal and Welney.

Preparation work starts on July 1 and the main bank works start on July15.

As the Washes are an internationally-important habitat, the work is taking place in the summer and early autumn to avoid disturbing breeding and over-wintering birds.

Following construction works there will be a further two years of maintenance works to establish a good grass cover which is important to ensure the stability of the banks.

Claire Jouvray, Environment Agency operations manager for the Great Ouse catchment, said it was a vital scheme that will maintain the level of protection provided to more than 2,000 properties and 67,000ha of agricultural land.

She said: "The project team is ensuring that we have as little impact as possible on local residents and would be pleased to answer any questions they have at upcoming drop-in events in Earith and Welney."

The Environment Agency would like to invite people who live close to the Ouse Washes to the drop-in events where they will have the opportunity to see the final design of bank works and to speak to the project team about the work.

More information is available on this dedicated webpage http://bit.ly/2019OW