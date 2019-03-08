Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

£27m next phase of multi-million pound project to improve Ouse Washes flood storage reservoir to be explained at Welney and Earith meetings

PUBLISHED: 17:41 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:41 13 June 2019

Previous work at Welney . Picture; EA

Previous work at Welney . Picture; EA

Archant

People can find out more about the £27m plan for the next phase of a multi-million pound project to improve the Ouse Washes Flood Storage Reservoir at two drop-in sessions.

Previous work at Welney . Picture; EAPrevious work at Welney . Picture; EA

The Environment Agency will raise the Middle Level Barrier Bank of the reservoir and part of the South Level Barrier Bank.

Drop-in events will be at on June 25 from 4pm to 8pm at Rector's Hall, Earith, and on June 25 at The William Marshall Centre, Hurn Road, Welney, from 2pm to 8pm.

The Ouse Washes Flood Storage Reservoir is on the River Great Ouse north east of Huntingdon.

The flood storage reservoir is approximately 33km (22 miles) long, 1.7km (0.5miles) wide and covers an area of approximately 2,000ha. When full, it stores approximately 90,000,000 cubic metres of water above the surrounding land. This is enough water to fill Wembley Stadium 22 times.

Aerial view of the Ouse Washes and the Welney Wash road flooded.. Picture; EAAerial view of the Ouse Washes and the Welney Wash road flooded.. Picture; EA

The reservoir protects thousands of properties, roads, railways and more than 67,000 hectares of farmland from winter flooding.

Works started in 2017 at Welmore Lake Sluice and Sutton Gault. Last summer work took place at Welney and between Earith and Mepal on the Middle Level Barrier Bank and between Sutton Gault and Chain Corner on the South Level Barrier Bank.

You may also want to watch:

This year's phase of work will see clay material imported from local quarries to raise the crest level of the Middle Level Barrier Bank between Mepal and Welney.

Preparation work starts on July 1 and the main bank works start on July15.

As the Washes are an internationally-important habitat, the work is taking place in the summer and early autumn to avoid disturbing breeding and over-wintering birds.

Following construction works there will be a further two years of maintenance works to establish a good grass cover which is important to ensure the stability of the banks.

Claire Jouvray, Environment Agency operations manager for the Great Ouse catchment, said it was a vital scheme that will maintain the level of protection provided to more than 2,000 properties and 67,000ha of agricultural land.

She said: "The project team is ensuring that we have as little impact as possible on local residents and would be pleased to answer any questions they have at upcoming drop-in events in Earith and Welney."

The Environment Agency would like to invite people who live close to the Ouse Washes to the drop-in events where they will have the opportunity to see the final design of bank works and to speak to the project team about the work.

More information is available on this dedicated webpage http://bit.ly/2019OW

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Here are your courageous and compassionate finalists

The finalists of this year’s Ely Hero Awards have been revealed after judges had the agonising task of whittling down nominations. Maisie Prigg and Louise Drake are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

Drink driver fled from police before crashing into roundabout on A10/A1101 junction

Driver who failed to stop for police was later found to be under the influence of alcohol had a lucky escape when their car collided with a roundabout on the A10/A1101 near Littleport. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Here are your courageous and compassionate finalists

The finalists of this year’s Ely Hero Awards have been revealed after judges had the agonising task of whittling down nominations. Maisie Prigg and Louise Drake are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

Drink driver fled from police before crashing into roundabout on A10/A1101 junction

Driver who failed to stop for police was later found to be under the influence of alcohol had a lucky escape when their car collided with a roundabout on the A10/A1101 near Littleport. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

Latest from the Ely Standard

MPs Steve Barclay and Lucy Frazer both backing Boris to be next Prime Minister - but who do you want them to support? Take part in our special poll

Boris Johson - hot favourite to be the next Prime Minister. But would he get your support? And if not who would you like your MP to back? Tell us in our special poll. Picture; PA IMAGES

Could East Cambridgeshire and West Suffolk become home to the UK’s largest solar power plant? It certainly looks possible

Four of the local village halls that have been booked for public meetings to unveil proposals for the UK's largest solar power plant that is being constructed - subject to planning -in East Cambridgeshrie and West Suffolk. Picture; ARCHANT

£27m next phase of multi-million pound project to improve Ouse Washes flood storage reservoir to be explained at Welney and Earith meetings

Previous work at Welney . Picture; EA

More than £2,000 worth of tools stolen from Cambridgeshire learning disability charity as thieves break in overnight

The Edmund Trust chairty workshop in Milton that was targeted by thieves who stole around �2,000 worth of tools. Picture: GOOGLE / EDMUND TRUST

Public can see how county council support children and young people in Cambridgeshire

Public can see how county council support children and young people in Cambridgeshire. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists