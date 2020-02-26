And away we go! Here's all you need to know ahead of the 20th Sutton Beast 10k

Entries have officially opened for the 20th annual Sutton Beast 10k run, and here's all you need to know ahead of the big day.

The 10km Tony Robinson Memorial run will take place on Sunday, June 7, alongside a 2.5km Mini Beast Fun Run and new to this year, a Micro Sprint for under 9s.

Donovan Blake from ITV News will return as event announcer, having previously set the runners on their way in 2016.

Directed by Michelle Bird, the Sutton Beast will also receive support from local village groups including the Sutton Feast and WI, as well as entertainment from Cambridgeshire band The 142's.

This year's chosen charity is Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and South Lincolnshire Mind, which raises awareness of how sport can help those with mental illness.

A portion of each entry fee will be donated to the mental health charity.

To enter and for more information, visit www.suttonbeast.com.

