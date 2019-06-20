Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Illegal travellers camp in Sutton to face enforcement action

20 June, 2019 - 15:27
Illegal travellers camp in Sutton to face enforcement action. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Illegal travellers camp in Sutton to face enforcement action. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Archant

An illegal travellers camp on a business park in Sutton will be forced to move on after residents claim they have suffered "weeks of terror".

The group, which have been parked up on the Elean Business Park in recent weeks, will be issued with a Community Protection Notice (CPN) by council bosses.

It comes as residents claim to have suffered threatening behaviour and loss of property.

But East Cambridgeshire District Council say they have been unable to take action due to the encampment being on private land.

In a post on social media, they said: "Officers have been working with partner organisations to support the land owner of Elean Business Park with the ongoing unauthorised encampment onsite.

You may also want to watch:

"As the encampment is on privately owned land, the council is unable to use the enforcement powers which would be in place for instances where this occurs on public land.

"However, the council does have powers to take enforcement action against the land owner for failing to take responsibility in a timely manner.

"Therefore, the council will be issuing a Community Protection Notice (CPN) requesting that the land owner complies with their responsibilities.

"We will continue to liaise with the owner to work on securing the site and discourage future encampments."

One resident commented: "Weeks of terror and loss of property by businesses and the residents.

"Surely this recurring problem should be dealt with much faster by all involved as a team."

Most Read

Brave Cambridgeshire mum battling rare lung disease is fundraising to pay off her mortgage

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease is hoping to raise £119,000 to pay off her mortgage to secure her children’s future. Picture: FAMILY.

Ely mother who stole £100,000 from business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed

Ely mother Nicola Hayter who stole £100,000 from a business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Sutton man who made false claims of homophobia could be jailed

Jamie Shand from Sutton who could be jailed for making false reports to police. Picture: Simon Parkin

Speed bumps installed on Fore Hill to slow down drivers

Speed bumps have been installed on Fore Hill in Ely in a bid to slow down drivers on the notorious stretch. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

Illegal rave in East Cambridgeshire village stopped by police

Around 300 partygoers caused chaos when they descended on the picturesque village of Lode ready for an illegal rave. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Most Read

Brave Cambridgeshire mum battling rare lung disease is fundraising to pay off her mortgage

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease is hoping to raise £119,000 to pay off her mortgage to secure her children’s future. Picture: FAMILY.

Ely mother who stole £100,000 from business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed

Ely mother Nicola Hayter who stole £100,000 from a business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Sutton man who made false claims of homophobia could be jailed

Jamie Shand from Sutton who could be jailed for making false reports to police. Picture: Simon Parkin

Speed bumps installed on Fore Hill to slow down drivers

Speed bumps have been installed on Fore Hill in Ely in a bid to slow down drivers on the notorious stretch. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

Illegal rave in East Cambridgeshire village stopped by police

Around 300 partygoers caused chaos when they descended on the picturesque village of Lode ready for an illegal rave. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Latest from the Ely Standard

Sutton man who made false claims of homophobia could be jailed

Jamie Shand from Sutton who could be jailed for making false reports to police. Picture: Simon Parkin

Illegal travellers camp in Sutton to face enforcement action

Illegal travellers camp in Sutton to face enforcement action. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Ely school celebrates graduation success after completing mental health training

Pupils, parents and staff at the YMCA mental health training graduation ceremony. Picture: DAISY LITTLE

Little Downham youth theatre group to bring Seuss favourites to life

Little Downham youth theatre group Youth Acts UP to bring Seuss favourites to life. Picture: BECKY GREEN.

Pupils from East Cambridgeshire to showcase skills at arts festival

More than 360 pupils from 11 schools including Ely College will for be singing, dancing and acting at a performing arts festival. Ely College pupils practice their best acting skills.Picture: ELY COLLEGE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists