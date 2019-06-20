Illegal travellers camp in Sutton to face enforcement action

Illegal travellers camp in Sutton to face enforcement action. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH Archant

An illegal travellers camp on a business park in Sutton will be forced to move on after residents claim they have suffered "weeks of terror".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The group, which have been parked up on the Elean Business Park in recent weeks, will be issued with a Community Protection Notice (CPN) by council bosses.

It comes as residents claim to have suffered threatening behaviour and loss of property.

But East Cambridgeshire District Council say they have been unable to take action due to the encampment being on private land.

In a post on social media, they said: "Officers have been working with partner organisations to support the land owner of Elean Business Park with the ongoing unauthorised encampment onsite.

You may also want to watch:

"As the encampment is on privately owned land, the council is unable to use the enforcement powers which would be in place for instances where this occurs on public land.

"However, the council does have powers to take enforcement action against the land owner for failing to take responsibility in a timely manner.

"Therefore, the council will be issuing a Community Protection Notice (CPN) requesting that the land owner complies with their responsibilities.

"We will continue to liaise with the owner to work on securing the site and discourage future encampments."

One resident commented: "Weeks of terror and loss of property by businesses and the residents.

"Surely this recurring problem should be dealt with much faster by all involved as a team."