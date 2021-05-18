Published: 12:49 PM May 18, 2021

Pretoria Bio, based in Chittering near Ely, hopes peat-free fertiliser products under its Natura Grow range can help improve the environment, as well as being a benefit for gardeners. - Credit: Dynamic Creative

A renewable energy provider which grows and harvests maize in a bid to improve the environment hopes its new product will help gardeners take a more sustainable approach.

Pretoria Bio, of Chittering near Ely, has launched peat-free fertiliser products under its Natura Grow range.

Rob Barton, who helped launch the Natura Grow brand, said: “I hope this will take the gardening world by storm.”

The maize, grown and harvested to use as an energy crop, supplies green electricity to the National Grid as organic plant residues are converted to make environmentally-friendly fertilisers.

The conversion into fertilisers takes place in-house to help maintain low carbon footprint to ensure the process remains as sustainable as possible.

A Pretoria Bio spokesperson said: “Natura Grow products are peat-free, sustainable and vegan-friendly, derived purely from plant residue and containing no food or animal waste.

“High organic and natural nutrition is achieved by utilising these plant residues and locking them into a pellet formula.

“Pretoria Bio is conscious of the immeasurable damage that peat harvesting is causing to delicate ecosystems and have made it their mission to provide alternatives for the gardener and widen consumer choice in the market.”

The fertiliser pellets contain nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium to benefit both plants and soil, which Natura Grow hopes to build a healthy reputation from.

The pellets can be used for different areas of the garden, including lawns and baskets for serious and casual gardeners.

But despite peat-free products usually being more expensive, Pretoria Bio believes it can help ecosystems thrive for years to come.

The spokesperson said: “It is currently both difficult and expensive for consumers to find peat-free growing media.

“As all Natura Grow products are wildlife-friendly, they will appeal to gardeners keen to make the change from traditional chemical and peat-based fertilisers with no detrimental effects on the ecosystem or environment.

“By enabling peat-free options, the industry can play a part in saving this natural resource and creating a sustainable future.”

Mr Barton said the Natura Grow fertiliser products have reached garden centres in the likes of Cambridgeshire, Essex and London in its bid to deliver a peat-free approach to gardening.

He added: “There is a growing number of people wanting a peat-free approach, and I think this will be a great innovation in the world of gardening.”