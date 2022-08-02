News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Multiple crews called to ‘accidental’ building fire

Katie Woodcock

Published: 2:33 PM August 2, 2022
Crews from Cambridge, Cottenham, Burwell and Newmarket were called to an empty stable block on fire in Little Ditton

Crews from Cambridge, Cottenham, Burwell and Newmarket were called to an empty stable block on fire in Little Ditton on August 2. - Credit: Cambs Fire & Rescue

An empty stable block set on fire in East Cambridgeshire early this morning (August 2). 

Crews from Cambridge, Cottenham, Burwell, and Newmarket (Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service) were called at 12:52am to a building fire on Main Road in Little Ditton. 

Firefighters arrived to find an empty stable block on fire. 

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Working in sectors and wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and prevent further spread.” 

Crews left the scene at around 5:30am. The cause of the fire was accidental. 

