An empty stable block set on fire in East Cambridgeshire early this morning (August 2).

Crews from Cambridge, Cottenham, Burwell, and Newmarket (Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service) were called at 12:52am to a building fire on Main Road in Little Ditton.

Firefighters arrived to find an empty stable block on fire.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Working in sectors and wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and prevent further spread.”

Crews left the scene at around 5:30am. The cause of the fire was accidental.