Salon owner says five star rating is ‘amazing’ after ‘emotional rollercoaster of a year’

The team at Empire hair and beauty studio in Soham celebrating after they received a five-star rating - just 18 months after opening and despite the challenges of running a business during the Covid-19 pandemic. Owner Leanne Palmer, left, is pictured with the award. Picture: LEANNE PALMER Archant

A Soham salon has received a five-star rating - just 18 months after opening and despite the challenges of running a business during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The team at Empire hair and beauty studio in Soham celebrating after they received a five-star rating - just 18 months after opening and despite the challenges of running a business during the Covid-19 pandemic. Empire got the perfect score after an inspection by The Good Salon Guide. Picture: LEANNE PALMER The team at Empire hair and beauty studio in Soham celebrating after they received a five-star rating - just 18 months after opening and despite the challenges of running a business during the Covid-19 pandemic. Empire got the perfect score after an inspection by The Good Salon Guide. Picture: LEANNE PALMER

Empire hair and beauty studio received the perfect score after an inspection by The Good Salon Guide, which is the only independent guide to quality standards in hairdressing in the UK and Ireland.

Leanne Palmer, who owns Empire, said: “This is such amazing accreditation for the salon at any time, but to receive it through this emotional rollercoaster of a year is fantastic.

“I am so incredibly proud of my team and want to thank them for making this bumpy ride much smoother.

“The team at Empire has done everything possible to keep our clients safe as well as ourselves.

The team at Empire hair and beauty studio in Soham celebrating after they received a five-star rating - just 18 months after opening and despite the challenges of running a business during the Covid-19 pandemic. Empire got the perfect score after an inspection by The Good Salon Guide. Owner, Leanne Palmer, is pictured. Picture: LEANNE PALMER The team at Empire hair and beauty studio in Soham celebrating after they received a five-star rating - just 18 months after opening and despite the challenges of running a business during the Covid-19 pandemic. Empire got the perfect score after an inspection by The Good Salon Guide. Owner, Leanne Palmer, is pictured. Picture: LEANNE PALMER

You may also want to watch:

“All of them deserve this recognition - we have achieved it together.”

She said that while “working in high amounts of PPE isn’t easy in a salon environment, we have battled with restrictions to keep our clients socially distanced and safe”.

Leanne added that Empire has also become a finalist in the Salon Awards for the best team in Cambridgeshire.