Diane Docherty, chief executive at Emmaus Cambridge with £1,000 cheque from Barratt and David Wilson Homes. - Credit: Barratt / David Wilson Homes

A charity has received a £1,000 donation from a housebuilder to assist with their work helping the homeless.

Emmaus Cambridge received the donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

The charity offers help to the homeless by offering those affected with a home as well as work in their flagship store in Landbeach with sells donated furniture, clothing and homeware.

Emmaus also offers people who are staying with them tailored, individual support.

Support worker at Emmaus Cambridge, Tara Constable, said: “We were extremely excited and grateful to find out we had received this donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

“We know there are so many charities and organisations doing amazing things, so we feel very lucky to have been chosen and recognised for the work we do.”

She added: “We think Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ community fund scheme is brilliant.

“An important part of the Emmaus ethos is solidarity, which means helping people less fortunate than ourselves, so it’s great to see a company getting behind so many good causes and making a tangible difference.”

To find out more about the work Emmaus Cambridge does, visit https://emmaus.org.uk/cambridge.