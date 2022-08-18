Homeless charity receives £1k donation from housebuilder
- Credit: Barratt / David Wilson Homes
A charity has received a £1,000 donation from a housebuilder to assist with their work helping the homeless.
Emmaus Cambridge received the donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes.
The charity offers help to the homeless by offering those affected with a home as well as work in their flagship store in Landbeach with sells donated furniture, clothing and homeware.
Emmaus also offers people who are staying with them tailored, individual support.
Support worker at Emmaus Cambridge, Tara Constable, said: “We were extremely excited and grateful to find out we had received this donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes.
“We know there are so many charities and organisations doing amazing things, so we feel very lucky to have been chosen and recognised for the work we do.”
She added: “We think Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ community fund scheme is brilliant.
Most Read
- 1 CCTV released after three people assaulted in city
- 2 See around £1.65m business park that offers eight industrial units
- 3 Woman who assaulted police officer on prison release sent back to jail
- 4 Annual Green Fair returns to Ely for its second year
- 5 Organisers ‘touched’ after cat magazine donates £1.5k to ‘Garfy’ memorial
- 6 New reservoir could secure region's water supply - but will cost over £1bn
- 7 Recap: Tree on the tracks disrupts London, Stansted and Cambridge trains
- 8 Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for man missing since Thursday
- 9 Obsessive stalker jailed for posting explicit photographs of his former partner
- 10 COMMENT: Lyn of Littleport on why village is great place to live
“An important part of the Emmaus ethos is solidarity, which means helping people less fortunate than ourselves, so it’s great to see a company getting behind so many good causes and making a tangible difference.”
To find out more about the work Emmaus Cambridge does, visit https://emmaus.org.uk/cambridge.