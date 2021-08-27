News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Homelessness charity marks 30 years of transforming lives

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 10:44 AM August 27, 2021
Emmaus Cambridge is one of 29 communities around the UK that supports people to rebuild their lives after homelessness.

A homelessness charity is marking its 30th anniversary tomorrow (Saturday August 28) by holding an open day. 

Emmaus Cambridge is one of 29 communities around the UK that helps people to rebuild their lives after homelessness. 

The charity supports 44 formerly homeless people by giving them a home, meaningful work in a social enterprise and an opportunity to regain lost self-esteem to rebuild their lives. 

It was the first charity of its kind here in the UK. 

To mark Emmaus’ 30th anniversary, people are invited to go down and support the team tomorrow at the open day.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “As well as the shop being open, people will get the chance to go behind the scenes and tour some of the companion-only areas. 

“These are usually off-limits to the public. 

“We’ll also have live music, spoken word and family fun and games.” 

