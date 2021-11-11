Nine-year-old Emil Skorek (pictured right) was inspired by marathon runner and Tom's Trust ambassador, Ben Blowes (pictured left) to complete the 3k a day challenge for the charity. - Credit: Tom's Trust

A nine-year-old boy has set himself the challenge of running 3km a day during November to raise vital funds for children with brain tumours.

Emil Skorek, from Red Lodge near Newmarket, chose to complete the challenge after being inspired by record breaking marathon runner and Tom’s Trust ambassador, Ben Blowes.

Emil, who attends Moulton CEVC Primary School, said: “After watching others like Ben raise money through running, I thought it was time to take on the challenge myself.

“I’ll be running whatever the weather, no matter how tired I feel.

“Tom was nine when he died, the same age as me, so every step I run is in his memory.”

Emil’s role model, Ben, also coaches Emil’s mum, Joanna.

Ben said: “I’m really pleased that my passion for running to raise money for charities is inspiring future generations too.

“I’m so proud of Emil and hope he’s really proud of himself too.”