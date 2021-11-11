News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Nine-year-old running 3k a day for brain tumour charity

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:06 AM November 11, 2021
Nine-year-old Emil Skorek (pictured right) was inspired by marathon runner and Tom's Trust ambassador, Ben Blowes

Nine-year-old Emil Skorek (pictured right) was inspired by marathon runner and Tom's Trust ambassador, Ben Blowes (pictured left) to complete the 3k a day challenge for the charity. - Credit: Tom's Trust

A nine-year-old boy has set himself the challenge of running 3km a day during November to raise vital funds for children with brain tumours. 

Emil Skorek, from Red Lodge near Newmarket, chose to complete the challenge after being inspired by record breaking marathon runner and Tom’s Trust ambassador, Ben Blowes. 

Emil, who attends Moulton CEVC Primary School, said: “After watching others like Ben raise money through running, I thought it was time to take on the challenge myself. 

“I’ll be running whatever the weather, no matter how tired I feel. 

“Tom was nine when he died, the same age as me, so every step I run is in his memory.” 

Emil Skorek (middle) pictured with his family.

Emil Skorek (middle) pictured with his family. - Credit: Tom's Trust

You may also want to watch:

Emil’s role model, Ben, also coaches Emil’s mum, Joanna. 

Ben said: “I’m really pleased that my passion for running to raise money for charities is inspiring future generations too. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Christmas comes early as couple switch on festive lights for charity
  2. 2 Huffing and puffing as £650,000 homes begin to come down
  3. 3 Police name victim of guided busway fatality
  1. 4 First night in new theatre is a success for Viva
  2. 5 Junior footballers raise funds to remember crash victim
  3. 6 Eco Christmas market will be a first for Ely
  4. 7 Cyclist, 16, seriously injured in busway crash
  5. 8 228 homes, a cricket pavilion and four shops, agreed for Ely North  
  6. 9 Rink hockey club shines for Britain amongst Europe's elite
  7. 10 New reservoirs planned in water supply strategy

“I’m so proud of Emil and hope he’s really proud of himself too.” 

Charity Fundraiser
Newmarket News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Crash on A10 at Waterbeach

Cambs Live | Updated

Two injured and road forced to shut after A10 crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Alli Clover of Wild Clover Flower Company

Updated

Florist 'really excited' to turn dream into reality with new shop

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Graham Smith of Soham Staploe Rotary Club

Obituary

Family pays tribute to 'a true gentleman' and club stalwart

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Cityglades Cambridge

Cambs Live | Exclusive

Demolition begins of steel-framed £600,000 homes

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon