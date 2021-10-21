Published: 10:34 AM October 21, 2021 Updated: 10:46 AM October 21, 2021

Elyte Fitness, a local family-run gym based at Lancaster Way Business Park in Ely, will be converting money to miles and aiming to cycle the distance in 24 hours. - Credit: Elyte Fitness

A gym in Ely aims to raise £1,000 for Children in Need and convert the money raised into miles, which they will collectively cycle within 24-hours.

Elyte Fitness staff members Courtney Pettifor, Ollie Rutherford ad Sam Loveday will start the ‘money for miles’ challenge on November 11 at 6pm and hope to complete all the miles the following day (November 12).

The team will be splitting the miles between them, with an aim of covering 333 miles each.

If the fundraising goes above the target, members of the gym will help to get them over the final few hurdles.

Dawn Lamb, owner of Elyte Fitness, said: “We’re always looking for ways to give back to the community, especially after a challenging 18 months.

You may also want to watch:

“We’ve received such amazing support so far, raising £680 of the target already.

“I’m so proud of my amazing team taking on this challenge for such an important cause,"

To donate, visit Elyte Fitness’ website.